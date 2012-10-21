20 Bizarre Foreign Titles For American Films

Film is perhaps America’s greatest cultural export. That said, not every American film title translates well into other languages. To bridge the gap, foreign marketers take some very intriguing creative liberties.Many of the best mangled film titles come from China, where they are downright magical at jazzing up boring old English titles.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.