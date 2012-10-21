20 Bizarre Foreign Titles For American Films

Film is perhaps America’s greatest cultural export. That said, not every American film title translates well into other languages. To bridge the gap, foreign marketers take some very intriguing creative liberties.Many of the best mangled film titles come from China, where they are downright magical at jazzing up boring old English titles.

Step Up – Sexy Dance (France)

Pretty Woman – I Will Marry a Prostitute to Save Money (China)

No Strings Attached – Sex Friends (France)

The Hangover - Very Bad Trip (France)

G.I. Jane – Satan Female Soldier (China)

Risky Business – Just Send Him to University Unqualified (China)

The Sixth Sense – He's a Ghost! (China)

The Producers – Please Do Not Touch the Old Women (Italy)

Bad Santa – Santa is a Pervert (Czech Republic)

Girl, Interrupted – 17-Year Old Girl's Medical Chart (Japan)

Grease – Vaselina (Argentina)

Never Been Kissed – Because She's Ugly (Philippines)

You Only Live Twice – 007 Dies Twice (Japan)

Dragnet – Floppy Coppers Don't Bite (Germany)

Dodgeball – Full of the Nuts (Germany)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs – Rain of Falafel (Israel)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – The Boy Who Drowned in Chocolate Sauce (Denmark)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Behaved Very Nicely Around Me (Malaysia)

Little Fockers – Zany Son-in-Law, Zippy Grandkids, Sour Father-in-Law (Thailand)

Due Date – Odd Couple, Wacky Trip, Go Together in Time for Birth. (Thailand)

