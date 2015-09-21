These are the 20 biggest hedge funds in the world

Hedge funds are a huge force in the financial world but they’re not always the most transparent.
Below is a list of the 20 largest hedge funds by gross assets covered by data compiler Graypools.
The figures were drawn from regulatory filings prepared by the firms themselves for the end of the second quarter this year.
Hedge funds don’t lend themselves to pictures so, to stop this slideshow becoming a series of unmarked doorways and office buildings, we’ve gone with hedges.
Moore Macro Managers Fund is a hedge fund launched by Moore Capital Management, which was founded in 1989 by Louis Moore Bacon. The company is a macro investor, which means it looks at big economic and monetary themes.
Citadel is a Chicago headquartered hedge fund manager, founded by billionaire Kenneth Griffin in 1990.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.