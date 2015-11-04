The 20 best songs to wake you up in the morning, according to Spotify's data scientists

Choosing the perfect “wake up” song isn’t an easy task.

It has to get your energy level going, but it can’t just be pounding bass into your ears. It’s a delicate balance.

That’s why in order to create the perfect “wake up” playlist, Spotify enlisted the help of music psychologist and Cambridge PhD candidate, David M. Greenberg. Greenberg and Spotify’s data team identified three main elements these songs needed to have:

Music that builds : A song that is too vigorous from the start won’t help you get out of bed — it’s too much too soon. Songs that start more gently (even just for a few seconds) and then build, help you wake up more gradually.

: A song that is too vigorous from the start won’t help you get out of bed — it’s too much too soon. Songs that start more gently (even just for a few seconds) and then build, help you wake up more gradually. Positivity : Once alert, you need to become motivated for the day to come; positive lyrics can get you out of a grumpy state and shift towards a feel-good attitude.

: Once alert, you need to become motivated for the day to come; positive lyrics can get you out of a grumpy state and shift towards a feel-good attitude. Strong beat: It’s not just the lyrics, it’s also the sonic elements of the music. Songs that emphasise beats 2 and 4 of each measure — usually with the bass and drums — with a BPM of approximately 100-130 will get you moving and further the feel good mood.

Here are the songs:

Coldplay – Viva La Vida St. Lucia – Elevate Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – Downtown Bill Withers – Lovely Day Avicii – Wake Me Up Pentatonix – Can’t Sleep Love Demi Lovato – Confident Arcade Fire – Wake Up Hailee Steinfeld – Love Myself Sam Smith – Money On My Mind Esperanza Spalding – I Can’t Help It John Newman – Come and Get It Felix Jaehn – Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better) Mark Ronson – Feel Right Clean Bandit – Rather Be Katrina & The Waves – Walking on Sunshine Imagine Dragons – On Top of the World MisterWives – Reflections Carly Rae Jepsen – Warm Blood iLoveMemphis – Hit The Quan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.