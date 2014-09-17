The 20 Best Universities In The World

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com MIT is the best university in the world, according to a new ranking.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has retained its top spot in the QS World Universities ranking, which the education networking company says is the world’s most widely read university comparison.

This is the third consecutive year QS has rated MIT number one. The QS World Universities ranking assesses more than 3,000 schools on six criteria — academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio, and international staff ratio.

Here are QS’ top 20 universities in the world:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. University of Cambridge

2. Imperial College London

4. Harvard University

5. University of Oxford

5. University College London

7. Stanford University

8. California Institute of Technology

9. Princeton University

10. Yale University

11. University of Chicago

12. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

13. University of Pennsylvania

14. Columbia University

14. Johns Hopkins University

16. King’s College London

17. University of Edinburgh

17. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

19. Cornell University

20. University of Toronto

And a closer look at how the top 10 changed between 2013 and 2014:

The list is dominated by universities in the US and UK, with many schools that emphasise STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) rising in this year’s ranking.

On Business Insider’s new ranking of the best colleges in America, tech-focused schools also dominated. We asked professionals with hiring experience to rate how well schools prepared students for success after graduation, and Stanford took the top spot, followed by MIT and Caltech.

Check out the full QS World Universities ranking here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.