The 20 Best Performing IPOs Since 2008

When stock markets collapsed in 2008, companies looking to raise capital through an initial public offering, had to delay their IPOs until buyers returned to the stock markets.Since then, there have been a total of 179 IPOs that have raised over $500 million. Some, as we noticed during Facebook’s IPO, have been better than others.

Bloomberg Markets Magazine recently complied a list of the 20 hottest performing stocks to hit the markets since the collapse of Lehman.   

These 20 stocks saw the greatest 90-day performance following their public markets debut.

20. ZYNGA

90-Day Total Return: 33.50%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 12/15/2011

Industry: Internet

What they do: provide social media gaming

19. SWIFT TRANSPORTATION

90-Day Total Return: 34.73%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 12/16/2010

Industry: Transportation

What they do: provide logistics and transportation services

18. STATOIL FUEL & RETAIL

90-Day Total Return: 34.74%

Country of Issuance: Norway

IPO Date: 10/22/2010

Industry: Oil and Gas

What they do: provide oil and gas

17. VERISK ANALYTICS

90-Day Total Return: 35.68%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 10/6/2009

Industry: Commercial Services

What they do: provide risk assessment services and decision analytics

16. MAIL.RU GROUP

90-Day Total Return: 37.87%

Country of Issuance: Britain

IPO Date: 11/5/2010

Industry: Internet

What they do: provide internet services in Russia

15. EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM

90-Day Total Return: 38.24%

Country of Issuance: Turkey

IPO Date: 12/2/2010

Industry: Real Estate

What they do: develop residential properties in Turkey

14. SICHUAN KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL

90-Day Total Return: 38.71%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 6/3/2010

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

What they do: manufacture pharmaceutical products

13. CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK

90-Day Total Return: 39.68%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 8/18/2010

Industry: Banks

What they do: provide commercial banking services

12. CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS

90-Day Total Return: 43.14%

Country of Issuance: Hong Kong

IPO Date: 5/8/2009

Industry: Fabricated Metal/Hardware

What they do: produce aluminium products for trains, cars, trucks, planes and boats

11. HRT PARTICIPACOES EM PETROLEO

90-Day Total Return: 49.58%

Country of Issuance: Brazil

IPO Date: 10/25/2010

Industry: Oil and Gas

What they do: oil and gas exploration and production

10. MONGOLIAN MINING

90-Day Total Return: 50.14%

Country of Issuance: Hong Kong

IPO Date: 10/13/2010

Industry: Coal

What they do: produces coke coal in Mongolia

9. JIHUA GROUP

90-Day Total Return: 54.86%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 8/16/2010

Industry: Aerospace/defence

What they do: produce munitions, uniforms, footwear and protective tools for China's military and police

8. NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL

90-Day Total Return: 58.50%

Country of Issuance: Saudi Arabia

IPO Date: 8/8/2009

Industry: Chemicals

What they do: manufacture polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and hexane

7. FOUNDER SECURITIES

90-Day Total Return: 59.74%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 8/10/2011

Industry: Diversified Financials

What they do: provide consulting, trading, brokerage and advisory services for securities

6. MALAYSIA MARINE

90-Day Total Return: 62.33%

Country of Issuance: Malaysia

IPO Date: 10/29/2010

Industry: Oil and gas services

What they do: provide services and machinery for the oil and gas sectors

5. PANDORA A/S

90-Day Total Return: 63.33%

Country of Issuance: Denmark

IPO Date: 10/5/2010

Industry: Retail

What they do: produce hand finished and modern jewellery

4. SINOPHARM GROUP

90-Day Total Return: 66.56%

Country of Issuance: Hong Kong

IPO Date: 9/23/2009

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

What they do: provide distribution services for pharmaceuticals

3. KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

90-Day Total Return: 112.26%

Country of Issuance: South Korea

IPO Date: 6/30/2011

Industry: Aerospace/defence

What they do: produce aircraft, helicopters and satellites

2. CHINA HAINAN RUBBER INDUSTRY

90-Day Total Return: 120.53%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 1/7/2011

Industry: Chemicals

What they do: produce and sell natural rubber

1. MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS

90-Day Total Return: 143.75%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 12/14/2011

Industry: Retail

What they do: produce and market luxury lifestyle goods

