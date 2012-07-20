The 20 Best Performing IPOs Since 2008

Photo: YouTube/michaelkors
When stock markets collapsed in 2008, companies looking to raise capital through an initial public offering, had to delay their IPOs until buyers returned to the stock markets.Since then, there have been a total of 179 IPOs that have raised over $500 million. Some, as we noticed during Facebook’s IPO, have been better than others.
Bloomberg Markets Magazine recently complied a list of the 20 hottest performing stocks to hit the markets since the collapse of Lehman.
These 20 stocks saw the greatest 90-day performance following their public markets debut.
90-Day Total Return: 33.50%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 12/15/2011
Industry: Internet
What they do: provide social media gaming
90-Day Total Return: 34.73%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 12/16/2010
Industry: Transportation
What they do: provide logistics and transportation services
90-Day Total Return: 34.74%
Country of Issuance: Norway
IPO Date: 10/22/2010
Industry: Oil and Gas
What they do: provide oil and gas
90-Day Total Return: 35.68%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 10/6/2009
Industry: Commercial Services
What they do: provide risk assessment services and decision analytics
90-Day Total Return: 37.87%
Country of Issuance: Britain
IPO Date: 11/5/2010
Industry: Internet
What they do: provide internet services in Russia
90-Day Total Return: 38.24%
Country of Issuance: Turkey
IPO Date: 12/2/2010
Industry: Real Estate
What they do: develop residential properties in Turkey
90-Day Total Return: 38.71%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 6/3/2010
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
What they do: manufacture pharmaceutical products
90-Day Total Return: 39.68%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 8/18/2010
Industry: Banks
What they do: provide commercial banking services
90-Day Total Return: 43.14%
Country of Issuance: Hong Kong
IPO Date: 5/8/2009
Industry: Fabricated Metal/Hardware
What they do: produce aluminium products for trains, cars, trucks, planes and boats
90-Day Total Return: 49.58%
Country of Issuance: Brazil
IPO Date: 10/25/2010
Industry: Oil and Gas
What they do: oil and gas exploration and production
90-Day Total Return: 50.14%
Country of Issuance: Hong Kong
IPO Date: 10/13/2010
Industry: Coal
What they do: produces coke coal in Mongolia
90-Day Total Return: 54.86%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 8/16/2010
Industry: Aerospace/defence
What they do: produce munitions, uniforms, footwear and protective tools for China's military and police
90-Day Total Return: 58.50%
Country of Issuance: Saudi Arabia
IPO Date: 8/8/2009
Industry: Chemicals
What they do: manufacture polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and hexane
90-Day Total Return: 59.74%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 8/10/2011
Industry: Diversified Financials
What they do: provide consulting, trading, brokerage and advisory services for securities
90-Day Total Return: 62.33%
Country of Issuance: Malaysia
IPO Date: 10/29/2010
Industry: Oil and gas services
What they do: provide services and machinery for the oil and gas sectors
90-Day Total Return: 63.33%
Country of Issuance: Denmark
IPO Date: 10/5/2010
Industry: Retail
What they do: produce hand finished and modern jewellery
90-Day Total Return: 66.56%
Country of Issuance: Hong Kong
IPO Date: 9/23/2009
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
What they do: provide distribution services for pharmaceuticals
90-Day Total Return: 112.26%
Country of Issuance: South Korea
IPO Date: 6/30/2011
Industry: Aerospace/defence
What they do: produce aircraft, helicopters and satellites
90-Day Total Return: 120.53%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 1/7/2011
Industry: Chemicals
What they do: produce and sell natural rubber
90-Day Total Return: 143.75%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 12/14/2011
Industry: Retail
What they do: produce and market luxury lifestyle goods
