Meet The 20 Best Mutual Fund Managers Of 2010

Mutual fund managers who topped our list far outstripped the S&P’s 15.06% returns. Our title-holder’s fund earned back 73.42% on their investments.But interestingly, some of the fund managers, Paul Brigandi, Michael Dellapa, Ryan Harder and Michael Byrum, also made our list of the worst mutual fund managers of 2010, so be wary.



The successful lot invested in Apple, Ford, Toyota, Google and more than one invested in Canadian Osisko Mining Corporation.

UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar that may or may not have used the S&P 500 as a benchmark.

