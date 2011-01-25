Meet The 20 Best Mutual Fund Managers Of 2010

Mamta Badkar
Mutual fund managers who topped our list far outstripped the S&P’s 15.06% returns. Our title-holder’s fund earned back 73.42% on their investments.But interestingly, some of the fund managers, Paul Brigandi, Michael Dellapa, Ryan Harder and Michael Byrum, also made our list of the worst mutual fund managers of 2010, so be wary.

The successful lot invested in Apple, Ford, Toyota, Google and more than one invested in Canadian Osisko Mining Corporation.

UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar that may or may not have used the S&P 500 as a benchmark.

#20 Michael Weaver

Fund: Fidelity Select Automotive

Annual return 2010: +46.18%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $305 mil

Top holdings: Toyota Motor Corporation ADR, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Company ADR, Johnson Controls, Inc. and TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation.

#19 Shannon Radke, Monte L. Avery and Robert Walstad

Fund: Integrity Williston Bsn/Md-N Amer Stk A

Annual return 2010: +47.43%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $62.88 mil

Top holdings: Carbo Ceramics, Inc., Baker Hughes Inc., Brigham Exploration Company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Complete Production Services, Inc.

#18 Thomas Winmill

Fund: Midas

Annual return 2010: +47.91%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $139.63 mil

Top holdings: Newcrest Mining Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Centerra Gold Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation and Fresnillo PLC.

#17 Michael Cook

Fund: SouthernSun Small Cap Investor

Annual return 2010: +48.35%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $105.07 mil

Top holdings: Nordson Corporation, Arch Chemicals, Inc., Trinity Industries, Inc., Koppers Holdings, Inc. and Darling International.

#16 Michael Dellapa, Ryan Harder and Michael Byrum

Fund: Rydex Russell 2000 2x Strategy A

Annual return 2010: +48.89%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $50.75 mil

Top holdings: Goldman Swap, Credit Suisse Swap, Riverbed Technology, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc. and VeriFone Systems Inc.

#15 Management Team

Fund: Saratoga Technology & Comm A

Annual return 2010: +49.03%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $62.85 mil

Top holdings: Milestone Treasury Obligations Instl, Apple, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Oracle Corporation and EMC Corporation.

#14 Frederick Fromm and Steve Land

Fund: Franklin Gold and Precious Metals A

Annual return 2010: +49.21%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $4.15 billion

Top holdings: Newcrest Mining Limited, Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR, AngloGold Ashanti Limited ADR, Osisko Mining Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation.

#13 Tony Ng and Paul Brigandi

Fund: Direxion Mthly Small Cap Bull 2X

Annual return 2010: +49.41%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $14.54 mil

Top holdings: Russell Index Swap Bllt and Goldman Sachs FS Government FST.

#12 Hratch Najarian, Howard Rubin and Todd Johnson

Fund: ProFunds UltraSmall Cap Inv

Annual return 2010: +49.62%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $46.28 mil

Top holdings: Russell 2000 Mini Dec10, Riverbed Technology, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Sothebys A and Montpelier Re Holdings, Ltd.

#11 Michael Neches, Howard Rubin and Todd Johnson

Fund: ProFunds Precious Metals UltraSector Inv

Annual return 2010: +49.62%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $69.26 mil

Top holdings: N/A

#10 Howard Rubin, Robert Parker and Todd Johnson

Fund: ProFunds UltraMid Cap Inv

Annual return 2010: +50.06%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $50.88 mil

Top holdings: F5 Networks, Inc., Newfield Exploration Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and Joy Global, Inc. (JOYG).

#9 Robert Marren, K. Axline and John McCraw

Fund: Allianz AGIC Ultra Micro Cap I

Annual return 2010: +50.21%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $6.08 mil

Top holdings: AXT, Inc., Measurement Specialties, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and ValueVision Media, Inc. A.

#8 Noah Blackstein

Fund: Dynamic US Growth I

Annual return 2010: +50.67%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $26.72 mil

Top holdings: F5 Networks, Inc., Acme Packet, Inc., Apple, Inc., Informatica Corporation and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. A.

#7 Charl Malan and Joseph Foster

Fund: Van Eck Intl Investors Gold A

Annual return 2010: +50.99%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $1.75 billion

Top holdings: Kinross Gold Corporation, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Randgold Resources, Ltd. Adr, Goldcorp Inc., and Iamgold Corporation.

#6 Greg Orrell

Fund: OCM Gold Investor

Annual return 2010: +51.93%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $200.33 mil

Top holdings: Goldcorp, Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation, Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR, Agnico-Eagle Mines and AngloGold Ashanti Limited ADR.

#5 John C. Hathaway

Fund: Tocqueville Gold

Annual return 2010: +53.33%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $2.56 billion

Top holdings: Physical Gold, Osisko Mining Corporation, Ivanhoe Mines, Ltd., Andean Resources Limited and Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR.

#4 Michael Neches, Howard Rubin and Todd Johnson

Fund: ProFunds Internet UltraSector Inv

Annual return 2010: +53.96%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $40.05 mil

Top holdings: Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., eBay, Inc., Yahoo, Inc. and Priceline.com, Inc.

#3 Shanquan Li

Fund: Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals A

Annual return 2010: +54.50%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $5.06 billion

Top holdings: Kinross Gold Corporation, Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Eldorado Gold Corp. and Newcrest Mining Limited.

#2 Malcolm Gissen and Marshall Berol

Fund: Encompass

Annual return 2010: 60%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $19.29 mil

Top holdings: Uranium Energy Corporation, Delcath Systems, Inc., L&L Engy, Southgobi Energy Resources, Ltd. and Petrodorado Energy Ltd.

#1 Robert Cohen

Fund: Dynamic Gold & Precious Metals I

Annual return 2010: +73.42%

S&P benchmark: 15.06%

Size: $52.75 mil

Top holdings: Perseus Mining Limited, San Gold Corporation, Osisko Mining Corporation, Keegan Resources Inc. and Agnico-Eagle Mines.

