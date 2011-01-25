Meet The 20 Best Mutual Fund Managers Of 2010

Mutual fund managers who topped our list far outstripped the S&P’s 15.06% returns. Our title-holder’s fund earned back 73.42% on their investments.But interestingly, some of the fund managers, Paul Brigandi, Michael Dellapa, Ryan Harder and Michael Byrum, also made our list of the worst mutual fund managers of 2010, so be wary.
The successful lot invested in Apple, Ford, Toyota, Google and more than one invested in Canadian Osisko Mining Corporation.
UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar that may or may not have used the S&P 500 as a benchmark.
Fund: Fidelity Select Automotive
Annual return 2010: +46.18%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $305 mil
Top holdings: Toyota Motor Corporation ADR, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Company ADR, Johnson Controls, Inc. and TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Integrity Williston Bsn/Md-N Amer Stk A
Annual return 2010: +47.43%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $62.88 mil
Top holdings: Carbo Ceramics, Inc., Baker Hughes Inc., Brigham Exploration Company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Complete Production Services, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Midas
Annual return 2010: +47.91%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $139.63 mil
Top holdings: Newcrest Mining Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Centerra Gold Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation and Fresnillo PLC.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: SouthernSun Small Cap Investor
Annual return 2010: +48.35%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $105.07 mil
Top holdings: Nordson Corporation, Arch Chemicals, Inc., Trinity Industries, Inc., Koppers Holdings, Inc. and Darling International.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Rydex Russell 2000 2x Strategy A
Annual return 2010: +48.89%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $50.75 mil
Top holdings: Goldman Swap, Credit Suisse Swap, Riverbed Technology, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc. and VeriFone Systems Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Saratoga Technology & Comm A
Annual return 2010: +49.03%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $62.85 mil
Top holdings: Milestone Treasury Obligations Instl, Apple, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Oracle Corporation and EMC Corporation.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Franklin Gold and Precious Metals A
Annual return 2010: +49.21%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $4.15 billion
Top holdings: Newcrest Mining Limited, Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR, AngloGold Ashanti Limited ADR, Osisko Mining Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Direxion Mthly Small Cap Bull 2X
Annual return 2010: +49.41%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $14.54 mil
Top holdings: Russell Index Swap Bllt and Goldman Sachs FS Government FST.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: ProFunds UltraSmall Cap Inv
Annual return 2010: +49.62%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $46.28 mil
Top holdings: Russell 2000 Mini Dec10, Riverbed Technology, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Sothebys A and Montpelier Re Holdings, Ltd.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: ProFunds Precious Metals UltraSector Inv
Annual return 2010: +49.62%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $69.26 mil
Top holdings: N/A
Source: Morningstar
Fund: ProFunds UltraMid Cap Inv
Annual return 2010: +50.06%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $50.88 mil
Top holdings: F5 Networks, Inc., Newfield Exploration Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and Joy Global, Inc. (JOYG).
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Allianz AGIC Ultra Micro Cap I
Annual return 2010: +50.21%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $6.08 mil
Top holdings: AXT, Inc., Measurement Specialties, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and ValueVision Media, Inc. A.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Dynamic US Growth I
Annual return 2010: +50.67%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $26.72 mil
Top holdings: F5 Networks, Inc., Acme Packet, Inc., Apple, Inc., Informatica Corporation and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. A.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Van Eck Intl Investors Gold A
Annual return 2010: +50.99%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $1.75 billion
Top holdings: Kinross Gold Corporation, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Randgold Resources, Ltd. Adr, Goldcorp Inc., and Iamgold Corporation.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: OCM Gold Investor
Annual return 2010: +51.93%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $200.33 mil
Top holdings: Goldcorp, Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation, Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR, Agnico-Eagle Mines and AngloGold Ashanti Limited ADR.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Tocqueville Gold
Annual return 2010: +53.33%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $2.56 billion
Top holdings: Physical Gold, Osisko Mining Corporation, Ivanhoe Mines, Ltd., Andean Resources Limited and Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: ProFunds Internet UltraSector Inv
Annual return 2010: +53.96%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $40.05 mil
Top holdings: Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., eBay, Inc., Yahoo, Inc. and Priceline.com, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals A
Annual return 2010: +54.50%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $5.06 billion
Top holdings: Kinross Gold Corporation, Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Eldorado Gold Corp. and Newcrest Mining Limited.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Encompass
Annual return 2010: 60%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $19.29 mil
Top holdings: Uranium Energy Corporation, Delcath Systems, Inc., L&L Engy, Southgobi Energy Resources, Ltd. and Petrodorado Energy Ltd.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Dynamic Gold & Precious Metals I
Annual return 2010: +73.42%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $52.75 mil
Top holdings: Perseus Mining Limited, San Gold Corporation, Osisko Mining Corporation, Keegan Resources Inc. and Agnico-Eagle Mines.
Source: Morningstar
