The 20 Best Jobs For Work-Life Balance

Sometimes it feels like we have to make a choice between being dedicated to our work and preserving our personal lives.

However, if you’re a data scientist, tour guide, or social media manager, it may not be so difficult to juggle both.

According to online career community Glassdoor, employees in these professions have the easiest time maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Data scientist ranked highest in Glassdoor’s study, receiving a 4.4 rating for work-life balance, on a five-point scale. Search engine optimization (SEO) specialist follows close behind in the No. 2 spot with a 4.3.

Work-life balance remains an important factor in performing well at work, as well as overall happiness. “By maintaining a healthy-work life balance, we see employees who tend to be satisfied in their jobs and motivated to work hard and be productive, which helps them avoid burnout,” says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s community expert.

If you’re looking for a career that allows you to find this delicate balance, consider one of these:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.