The 20 Best iPad Apps For Business

Apple’s iPad might have a long way to go before it’s an essential business tool.



But if you’re a business person and you have a shiny new iPad, you might as well get the most out of it with apps designed for your professional life.

From multiple apps that let you access and collaborate on files stored in the cloud, to one that lets you print anything from anywhere, to yet another that can act as a database for nearly all a small business’s needs, these apps are definitely worth checking out.

All of them allow you to take full advantage of the iPad’s portability and convenience — and they will make your work life easier.

Plus, if you actually find yourself getting more work done, you might be able to expense them!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.