The 20 Best Bond Funds Of 2010

John Iles, Joseph Rizzo (top left, right) Arthur Calavritinos, Dennis McCafferty (bottom left, right)

The lucky managers of the best bond funds of 2010 largely benefited from investing in bonds from U.S. financial firms like CIT, Blackstone, Fidelity, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.



Because of course, many financials have rallied recently. John Paulson just made $1 billion on Citi, for example.

The winning funds also invested in debt from emerging markets, airline companies, corporate debt securities, U.S. Treasury securities and fixed-income instruments and had pretty strong portfolios.

Barclays Aggregate Bond Index returned 6.54%. In comparison, the bond funds that made our top 20 trumped both, with our winner pulling in 26.71%.

Some like BlackRock and John Hancock clearly chose wisely as more than one of their funds paid off.

UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar.

