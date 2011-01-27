The 20 Best Bond Funds Of 2010

The lucky managers of the best bond funds of 2010 largely benefited from investing in bonds from U.S. financial firms like CIT, Blackstone, Fidelity, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.
Because of course, many financials have rallied recently. John Paulson just made $1 billion on Citi, for example.
The winning funds also invested in debt from emerging markets, airline companies, corporate debt securities, U.S. Treasury securities and fixed-income instruments and had pretty strong portfolios.
Barclays Aggregate Bond Index returned 6.54%. In comparison, the bond funds that made our top 20 trumped both, with our winner pulling in 26.71%.
Some like BlackRock and John Hancock clearly chose wisely as more than one of their funds paid off.
UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar.
Fund: American Century Zero Coupon 2020 Inv
Annual return 2010: +17.68%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $223.08 mil
Top holdings: U S Treas Sec Stripped Int Pmt, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Prin Stp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, U S Treas Sec Stripped Int Pmt and Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Fidelity Advisor High Income Advantage A
Annual return 2010: +17.79%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $2.93 billion
Top holdings: Univision Com 1ln Term, El Paso Pfd 144A, Sprint Nextel 6%, Delta Air Loc 4/30/12 and Wells Fargo & Co, San Francisco Ca Pfd.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Managed Account High Income
Annual return 2010: +17.86%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $102.86 mil
Top holdings: Delphi Debtor-In-Possession Holding Co. Llp, Class B Membership Interests,
Cit Group, Inc.: 7.00%, Sequa Corp. : 13.50%, Dollar General Corp.: 11.88% and Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Series B, 9.25%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Catalyst/SMH High Income A
Annual return 2010: +17.89%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $107.42 mil
Top holdings: Fidelity Instl MM Fds Money Market Instl, Engy Conversion Devices Cv 3%, Hovnanian K Enterprises 10.625%, Level 3 Fing 9.25% and Global Inds Cv.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: BlackRock High Yield Bond Inv A
Annual return 2010: +17.96%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $3.19 billion
Top holdings: Blackrock Liquidity Funds, Cit Grp 7%, S&P 500 Dec 10, Dephi Class B Interests Equity/Equity and Clear Channel Ww Hldgs.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Metropolitan West Strategic Income M
Annual return 2010: +18.15%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $242.15 mil
Top holdings: Dreyfus Instl Cash Advantage Instl, Structured Asset Receivables Tr 144A FRN, Fnma Tba, Lehman Xs Tr 2007-12n CMO and FHLMC CMO.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Pioneer Global High Yield A
Annual return 2010: +18.23%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $2.84 billion
Top holdings: Commscope Inc L+7.5%, 4/29/11, Minerva Overseas 144A 10.875%, Ford Mtr Co Del Cv 4.25%, Marfrig Overseas 144A 9.5% and Wesco Intl Cv 6%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Nuveen Preferred Securities A
Annual return 2010: +18.73%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $615.22 mil
Top holdings: Jpmorgan Chase FRN, Wells Fargo & Co New FRN, Cobank Acb Pfd 144A, Allianz Se and Farm Cr Bk Tex Pfd.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Brandes Separately Managed Acct Res Tr
Annual return 2010: +18.92%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $155.46 mil
Top holdings: Tyson Foods 7.35%, Oncor Elec Delivery 7%, Slm 5%, Tenet Healthcare 7.375% and Toll Bros Fin 5.15%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: ING Pioneer High Yield I
Annual return 2010: +19.02%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $100.23 mil
Top holdings: Forest City Enterprises 6.5%, Wesco Intl Cv 6%, Tesoro 6.5%, Forest 7% CCPP-A and ING Institutional Prime Money Market I.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield
Annual return 2010: +19.10%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $199.99 mil
Top holdings: Cit Grp 7%, Citigroup Cap Xiii Pfd, Stone Engy 8.625%, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl 144A 6.875% and Intl Lease Fin 144A 8.75%
Source: Morningstar
Fund: BlackRock High Income Instl
Annual return 2010: +19.31%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $1 billion
Top holdings: S&P Mini Index (Fut), Clear Channel Ww Hldgs 9.25%, Intelsat Jackson Tl B, Novelis 144A 8.75% and Cit Grp 7%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: PIMCO Income A
Annual return 2010: +19.34%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $3.28 billion
Top holdings: US Treasury Note 3.125%, FNMA 4.5%, FNMA, US Treasury Note 3.625% and
FNMA 4.5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: American Century Zero Coupon 2025 Inv
Annual return 2010: +20.42%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $156.67 mil
Top holdings: US Treas Sec Stripped Int Pmt, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: JHancock3 Core High Yield A
Annual return 2010: +20.07%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $16.58 mil
Top holdings: Mtr Gaming Grp 9%, Kratos defence & Sec Solutions 10%, Columbus Intl Inc 144 144A 11.5%, Tmx Fin Llc/Titlemax Fin 144A 13.25% and Offshore Grp Invt 144A 11.5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: TCW Emerging Markets Income I.
Annual return 2010: +21.27%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $1.56 billion
Top holdings: Argentine Republic 8.28%, Gaz Cap Sa 6.51%, Brazil(Fed Rep Of), Qtel Intl Fin 144A 5% and Petroleos De Venezuela Sa 4.9%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: JHancock High-Yield B
Annual return 2010: +24.24%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $1.11 billion
Top holdings: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Xm Satellite Radio 144A 7%, Ual Cv 6%, Greektown Superholdings 144A 13% and Continental Airls Fin Tr Ii Cv.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: GMO Emerging Country Debt III
Annual return 2010: +25.64%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $1.92 billion
Top holdings: Argentina(Rep Of) 2.26%, Gaz Cap Sa 9.25%, Natl Pwr 9.625%, U S Treas Bd Stripped Prin Pmt and Congo T. Bond Frn 30jun29++confid.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Fidelity Real Estate Hi-Inc
Annual return 2010: +25.71%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $590.4 mil
Top holdings: Overnight Cash/Repurchase Agreements, Csfb Coml Mtg Ptc 1998-C1 CMO 6%, Ml Floating Tr 2006-1 CMO, Gmac Coml Mtge Secs 1999-C1 CMO 6.02% and Ml Mtg Investors 1998-D6 CMO 6%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: JHFunds2 High Income NAV
Annual return 2010: +26.71%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $576.06 mil
Top holdings: Xm Satellite Radio 144A 7%, Delta Air Lines, Inc., Ual Cv 6%, Harrahs Operating Company First Lien and Continental Airls Fin Tr Ii Cv.
Source: Morningstar
