The 20 Best Bond Funds Of 2010

Mamta Badkar
John Iles, Joseph Rizzo, Dennis McCafferty and Arthur CalavritinosJohn Iles, Joseph Rizzo (top left, right) Arthur Calavritinos, Dennis McCafferty (bottom left, right)

The lucky managers of the best bond funds of 2010 largely benefited from investing in bonds from U.S. financial firms like CIT, Blackstone, Fidelity, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.

Because of course, many financials have rallied recently. John Paulson just made $1 billion on Citi, for example.

The winning funds also invested in debt from emerging markets, airline companies, corporate debt securities, U.S. Treasury securities and fixed-income instruments and had pretty strong portfolios.

Barclays Aggregate Bond Index returned 6.54%. In comparison, the bond funds that made our top 20 trumped both, with our winner pulling in 26.71%.

Some like BlackRock and John Hancock clearly chose wisely as more than one of their funds paid off.

UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar.

#20 James Platz, Brian Howell and Robert Gahagan

Fund: American Century Zero Coupon 2020 Inv

Annual return 2010: +17.68%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $223.08 mil

Top holdings: U S Treas Sec Stripped Int Pmt, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Prin Stp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, U S Treas Sec Stripped Int Pmt and Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp.

Source: Morningstar

#19 Harley Lank

Fund: Fidelity Advisor High Income Advantage A

Annual return 2010: +17.79%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $2.93 billion

Top holdings: Univision Com 1ln Term, El Paso Pfd 144A, Sprint Nextel 6%, Delta Air Loc 4/30/12 and Wells Fargo & Co, San Francisco Ca Pfd.

Source: Morningstar

#18 James Keenan, Mitchell Garfin and Derek Schoenhofen

Fund: Managed Account High Income

Annual return 2010: +17.86%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $102.86 mil

Top holdings: Delphi Debtor-In-Possession Holding Co. Llp, Class B Membership Interests,
Cit Group, Inc.: 7.00%, Sequa Corp. : 13.50%, Dollar General Corp.: 11.88% and Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Series B, 9.25%.

Source: Morningstar

#17 Dwayne Moyers and Jeffrey Cummer

Fund: Catalyst/SMH High Income A

Annual return 2010: +17.89%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $107.42 mil

Top holdings: Fidelity Instl MM Fds Money Market Instl, Engy Conversion Devices Cv 3%, Hovnanian K Enterprises 10.625%, Level 3 Fing 9.25% and Global Inds Cv.

Source: Morningstar

#16 James Keenan, Mitchell Garfin and Derek Schoenhofen

Fund: BlackRock High Yield Bond Inv A

Annual return 2010: +17.96%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $3.19 billion

Top holdings: Blackrock Liquidity Funds, Cit Grp 7%, S&P 500 Dec 10, Dephi Class B Interests Equity/Equity and Clear Channel Ww Hldgs.

Source: Morningstar

#15 Tad Rivelle, Laird Landmann and Stephen Kane

Fund: Metropolitan West Strategic Income M

Annual return 2010: +18.15%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $242.15 mil

Top holdings: Dreyfus Instl Cash Advantage Instl, Structured Asset Receivables Tr 144A FRN, Fnma Tba, Lehman Xs Tr 2007-12n CMO and FHLMC CMO.

Source: Morningstar

#14 Tracy Wright and Andrew Feltus

Fund: Pioneer Global High Yield A

Annual return 2010: +18.23%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $2.84 billion

Top holdings: Commscope Inc L+7.5%, 4/29/11, Minerva Overseas 144A 10.875%, Ford Mtr Co Del Cv 4.25%, Marfrig Overseas 144A 9.5% and Wesco Intl Cv 6%.

Source: Morningstar

#13 Douglas Baker

Fund: Nuveen Preferred Securities A

Annual return 2010: +18.73%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $615.22 mil

Top holdings: Jpmorgan Chase FRN, Wells Fargo & Co New FRN, Cobank Acb Pfd 144A, Allianz Se and Farm Cr Bk Tex Pfd.

Source: Morningstar

#12 Charles Gramling, Clifford Schireson and David Gilson

Fund: Brandes Separately Managed Acct Res Tr

Annual return 2010: +18.92%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $155.46 mil

Top holdings: Tyson Foods 7.35%, Oncor Elec Delivery 7%, Slm 5%, Tenet Healthcare 7.375% and Toll Bros Fin 5.15%.

Source: Morningstar

#11 Tracy Wright and Andrew Feltus

Fund: ING Pioneer High Yield I

Annual return 2010: +19.02%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $100.23 mil

Top holdings: Forest City Enterprises 6.5%, Wesco Intl Cv 6%, Tesoro 6.5%, Forest 7% CCPP-A and ING Institutional Prime Money Market I.

Source: Morningstar

#10 Raymond Kennedy and Mark Hudoff

Fund: Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield

Annual return 2010: +19.10%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $199.99 mil

Top holdings: Cit Grp 7%, Citigroup Cap Xiii Pfd, Stone Engy 8.625%, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl 144A 6.875% and Intl Lease Fin 144A 8.75%

Source: Morningstar

#9 James Keenan, Mitchell Garfin and Derek Schoenhofen

Fund: BlackRock High Income Instl

Annual return 2010: +19.31%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $1 billion

Top holdings: S&P Mini Index (Fut), Clear Channel Ww Hldgs 9.25%, Intelsat Jackson Tl B, Novelis 144A 8.75% and Cit Grp 7%.

Source: Morningstar

#8 Daniel Ivascyn

Fund: PIMCO Income A

Annual return 2010: +19.34%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $3.28 billion

Top holdings: US Treasury Note 3.125%, FNMA 4.5%, FNMA, US Treasury Note 3.625% and
FNMA 4.5%.

Source: Morningstar

#7 James Platz, Brian Howell and Robert Gahagan

Fund: American Century Zero Coupon 2025 Inv

Annual return 2010: +20.42%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $156.67 mil

Top holdings: US Treas Sec Stripped Int Pmt, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp, Resolution Fdg Fed Bk Cpn Strp.

Source: Morningstar

#6 Terry Carr, Konstantin Kizunov and Richard Kos

Fund: JHancock3 Core High Yield A

Annual return 2010: +20.07%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $16.58 mil

Top holdings: Mtr Gaming Grp 9%, Kratos defence & Sec Solutions 10%, Columbus Intl Inc 144 144A 11.5%, Tmx Fin Llc/Titlemax Fin 144A 13.25% and Offshore Grp Invt 144A 11.5%.

Source: Morningstar

#5 Javier Segovia, Penelope Foley and David Robbins

Fund: TCW Emerging Markets Income I.

Annual return 2010: +21.27%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $1.56 billion

Top holdings: Argentine Republic 8.28%, Gaz Cap Sa 6.51%, Brazil(Fed Rep Of), Qtel Intl Fin 144A 5% and Petroleos De Venezuela Sa 4.9%.

Source: Morningstar

#4 John Iles, Joseph Rizzo, Dennis McCafferty and Arthur Calavritinos

Fund: JHancock High-Yield B

Annual return 2010: +24.24%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $1.11 billion

Top holdings: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Xm Satellite Radio 144A 7%, Ual Cv 6%, Greektown Superholdings 144A 13% and Continental Airls Fin Tr Ii Cv.

Source: Morningstar

#3 Bill Nemerever and Thomas Cooper

Fund: GMO Emerging Country Debt III

Annual return 2010: +25.64%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $1.92 billion

Top holdings: Argentina(Rep Of) 2.26%, Gaz Cap Sa 9.25%, Natl Pwr 9.625%, U S Treas Bd Stripped Prin Pmt and Congo T. Bond Frn 30jun29++confid.

Source: Morningstar

#2 Steve Rosen, David Bagnani and Mark P. Snyderman

Fund: Fidelity Real Estate Hi-Inc

Annual return 2010: +25.71%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $590.4 mil

Top holdings: Overnight Cash/Repurchase Agreements, Csfb Coml Mtg Ptc 1998-C1 CMO 6%, Ml Floating Tr 2006-1 CMO, Gmac Coml Mtge Secs 1999-C1 CMO 6.02% and Ml Mtg Investors 1998-D6 CMO 6%.

Source: Morningstar

#1 John Iles, Joseph Rizzo, Dennis McCafferty and Arthur Calavritinos

Fund: JHFunds2 High Income NAV

Annual return 2010: +26.71%

Barclays benchmark: 6.54%

Size: $576.06 mil

Top holdings: Xm Satellite Radio 144A 7%, Delta Air Lines, Inc., Ual Cv 6%, Harrahs Operating Company First Lien and Continental Airls Fin Tr Ii Cv.

Source: Morningstar

Meet The 20 Best Mutual Fund Managers Of 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.