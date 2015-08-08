The 20 best beers in the world

Facebook/stillwater.artisanal Brewed in Baltimore, Maryland, Stillwater Artisanal Ales’ Gose Gone Wild ranks No. 6.

In honour of International Beer Day (August 7), beer rating and reviewing website RateBeer.com has curated a list of the top beers in the world.

These 20 chosen few were selected for their world class recognition — some accessible, some obscure — and their elegant range of styles.

From brews with robust cherry aromas to a dessert porter with strong but sweet maple syrup flavours, keep scrolling to find out which beers made the cut.

