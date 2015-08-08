The 20 best beers in the world

In honour of International Beer Day (August 7), beer rating and reviewing website RateBeer.com has curated a list of the top beers in the world.
These 20 chosen few were selected for their world class recognition — some accessible, some obscure — and their elegant range of styles.
From brews with robust cherry aromas to a dessert porter with strong but sweet maple syrup flavours, keep scrolling to find out which beers made the cut.
With a mix of lime, hibiscus, and blood orange, this saison is tart, refreshing, and expertly fermented by Hill Farmstead Brewing Company in Greensboro, Vermont. At 5% ABV, this brew is well-carbonated with a medium body.
This pale ale from the folks at Hill Farmstead Brewing Company is dry-hopped for bittering and flavoring exclusively with citra hops from the Pacific Northwest. Citra Single Hop has notes of grapefruit and tangerine, with a mild 5.5% ABV.
New Glarus Brewing Company in New Glarus, Wisconsin calls this brew Serendipity -- and with apples, cranberries, and cherries aged in oak with a unique fermentation process, it's just that. A strong and unexpected mix of Wisconsin flavours, Serendipty is a fruit ale with a 5.1% ABV.
Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, Florida has managed to create a diner-style breakfast in a glass with its Maple Bacon Coffee Porter, which has aromas of sticky maple syrup, coffee, and cream. At 6.4% ABV, it finishes sticky, rich, and sweet, leaving behind a truly unique aftertaste.
Hill Farmstead brewers have created an India pale ale that uses citrusy hops from the Pacific Northwest. Grassroots Legitimacy is also made with two-row malted barley and oats, and is dry-hopped copiously with simcoe hops. The IPA pours a hazy golden yellow and is 6.7% ABV.
Hill Farmstead Brewing Company named Everett for the brewers' grandfather's brother. This porter was created in his honour and is crafted from American malt barley, English and German roasted malts, American hops, and Hill Farmstead's own yeast. The result is a complex backbone of chocolate, coffee, and malty sweetness with a 7.2% ABV.
Stillwater Artisanal Ales took Westbrook Brewing's gose and amped it up to create Gose Gone Wild, a German-style sour wheat ale. The brewers added a massive dose of citra and amarillo hops, then fermented it with various strains of Brettanomyces yeast to create a juicy, hoppy flavour with a 4.3% ABV.
Brewers out of Munster, Indiana from 3 Floyds Brewing Company have taken citrus hops from the Yakima Valley in Washington State to create this medium-bodied, single-hop American pale ale. At 6.2% ABV, Three Floyds Zombie Dust is golden in hue and surprisingly (but nicely) hoppy for an APA.
The brewers at Hill Farmstead have created yet another beer that tops the list. At 6.2% ABV, Susan is an IPA that holds true to its hoppy tendencies. A perfect pour with a short white head, this beer has a nice blend of grassy and citrus notes.
The folks at Hill Farmstead Brewery have created a beautifully complex saison by ageing their Anna beer, a honey saison, in French oak wine barrels and allowing it to mature in the presence of microflora. The result is a 6.5% ABV, aromatic barrel-aged saison with hints of honey and citrus that's true to its Vermont locale.
Each bottle of this Belgian-style red ale is brewed in Wisconsin with over a pound of Door County cherries. New Glarus Brewing Company has perfected the balance to deliver a medium-bodied beer that's highly carbonated and ruby red in colour, with an ABV of 4%.
