20 Beautiful City Homes For Under $150,000

Photo: Zillow

The housing market is brightening up, but there’s still not enough supply to meet consumer demands. That means prices are going up, up, up, while shoppers are left in the cold. What’s an antsy home buyer to do?



We’ve teamed up with real estate tracker Zillow to put together an excellent list of homes that are right on the money—$150,000 or less—in cities where buyers have the most pull, according to its list of best places to buy in 2012.

That means more bang for your budget, and a better chance of making the sale.

*Homes are ordered by least to highest prices.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.