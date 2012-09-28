20 Beautiful City Homes For Under $150,000

Photo: Zillow
The housing market is brightening up, but there’s still not enough supply to meet consumer demands. That means prices are going up, up, up, while shoppers are left in the cold. What’s an antsy home buyer to do?
We’ve teamed up with real estate tracker Zillow to put together an excellent list of homes that are right on the money—$150,000 or less—in cities where buyers have the most pull, according to its list of best places to buy in 2012.
That means more bang for your budget, and a better chance of making the sale.
*Homes are ordered by least to highest prices.
This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.
Est. mortgage: $314/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 5,445
Lot: 0.12 acres
Year built: 1953
There are plenty of things to like in this all-brick home: its choice location, the hardwood floors and its large backyard are just a few. It comes move-in ready with new kitchen cabinets, countertops and ceramic flooring.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $348/mo.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 3,040
Lot: 0.18 acres
Year built: 1920
This house proves big things really do come in little packages. With six bedrooms and plenty of open space, there's no limit to what you can do with this vintage gem.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $384/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 5,841
Lot: 0.13 acres
Year built: 1934
Built to last, this all-brick two-storied home features a gas log fireplace and a massive garage. All the kitchens and bathrooms have been renovated.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $174/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. ft.: 6,264
Lot: 0.14 acres
Year built: 2004
Stillwater Crossing wouldn't be a bad address if this were your home. The house comes equiptted with a central security system, a keyless entry garage and some pretty brick accents.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $418/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. ft.: 2,612
Lot: 0.48 acres
Year built: 1957
The largest home on the street might offer the best value. Its 'dining area is big enough for a large gathering and also includes a beautiful Bay Window with a window seat' overlooking the yard, per its listing.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $418/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,575
Lot: ---
Year built: 1963
Need to put in some work? Turn the fourth bedroom into a home office, or just retire to the back patio to catch some fresh air. If all else fails, there's always the basement. This fabulous home has plenty of room.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $429/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq. ft.: 4,356
Lot: 0.10 acres
Year built: 1930
Family friendly with plenty of room, this home has a sunporch, French doors and an updated bath and powder room. Gardeners will enjoy tinkering in the potting shed.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $436/mo.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq. ft.: 1,394
Lot: 0.09 acres
Year built: 1920
Creative types will fall in love with this quaint four-bedroom home in the South Wedge area. The vinyl siding makes for easy maintenance; the hardwood floors and butler's pantry add a refreshing yet old-school touch.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $465/mo.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 2,355
Lot: 4.71 acres
Year built: 1925
For a state that prides itself on size, this charming home has it in spades. The eat-in kitchen in huge, and the backyard is even bigger. Plus it has a covered porch and patio.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $475/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Sq. ft.: 1,462
Lot: 0.09 acres
Year built: 1924
Just a block away from the Highland Park tennis courts, this modest fixer-upper has an open-style kitchen, a large master-bedroom and a new garage roof.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $488/mo.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,666
Lot: 0.13 acres
Year built: 1929
This charming home features 'beautiful hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, woodwork and a welcome front porch,' per its listing. Even better, it has a large deck and back yard perfect for hosting dinner parties.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $489/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Sq. ft.: 7,405
Lot: 0.17 acres
Year built: 1906
Don't be fooled by the modest interior--the inside is ultra luxe. There's a formal entry, four fireplaces, a gated back yard, and a detached 3-car garage/workshop, per its listing.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $502/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq. ft.: 5,000
Lot: 0.11 acres
Year built: 1926
This quiet home harkens back to simpler times with its classy French doors and low-maintenance exterior. We're digging the covered porch and refinished hardwood floors.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $506/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Sq. ft.: 6,621
Lot: 0.15 acres
Year built: 2005
Inject some style back into your life with this huge 3-bedroom/2-bathroom home. All the bedrooms are on the second level, so there's no need to ask for privacy.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $174/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq. ft.: 4,791
Lot: 0.11 acres
Year built: 1947
Situated on a tree-lined street, this house is minutes from everything in town. We're big fans of the 2-stall garage.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $517/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 7,736
Lot: 0.18 acres
Year built: 2006
Great for retirees on their second home, this waterfront property offers stellar views. The open floor lends an airy vibe, while the shower and master closet are extra roomy.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $519/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. ft.: 1,620
Lot: 0.06 acres
Year built: 1982
If you like your home calm and woodsy, this all-brick charmer has your number. It's got lots of character too, thanks to its library den and a cool built-in bookcase upstairs.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $523/mo.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,704
Lot: 0.20 acres
Year built: 1986
You'll get to enjoy plenty of mountain views in this family home. 'Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar,' according to its listing. We think it's cool that it borders a nature preserve.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $520/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 4,447
Lot: 0.10 acres
Year built: 1915
Kick it prairie style in this adorable 3-bedroom bungalow in historical Junius Heights. There's a jetted garden tub and separate shower, plus the home's just a stone's throw from all the cool shopping downtown.
Source: Zillow
Est. mortgage: $520/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 3,268
Lot: 0.08 acres
Year built: 2004
Keep it low-key in this private gated community home. 'All the yard work, exterior painting, sprinkler, entry gate and pool maintenance are taken care of for you,' says the listing. Not a bad deal.
Source: Zillow
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.