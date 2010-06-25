The 20 Housing Markets You'd Be A Fool To Invest In

Right now, real estate seems the worst asset class imaginable, with housing sales tanking and the market disinterested in a rapidly deflating bubble.



And there are some perfect examples of just how bad the market is.

Port Real have rated the country’s worst real estate opportunities in several different ways:

Ability to generate cash flow, via rental income, while also paying for the property’s costs

The price outlook for properties, noting the trend

Housing inventory

Employment opportunities in the market.

Each chart includes two price points for the market:

Investor Grade: This is the ideal home for an investor, at a lower price point. A “starter home” at a lower price point, its not luxury by any means, but needs little work to become a rental.

Median Price: The median price is a median priced home in the city, representing what a “typical” buyer would be shopping for.

We’ve noticed many of those real estate opportunities are located in cities that have been hard hit by the decline in manufacturing and recreational spending. Let us know if you see any other themes.

