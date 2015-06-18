20 awesome photos from the Paris Air Show

Cabin crew member of Russian carrier Aeroflot poses in front of a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aeroplanePascal Rossignol/ReutersAn Aeroflot crew member in front of a Sukhoi Superjet 100.

This week, hundreds of thousands of aerospace professionals, world leaders, civilian plane junkies and journalists will converge on Le Bourget airport, just east of Paris, for the 51st Paris Air Show.

Airbus and Boeing are out in force, trying to coax potential buyers into ordering models of their planes. Other players are on display as well, including Embraer and Bombardier.

This year marks a return for U.S. military aircraft, which did not make it to the last show in 2011, because of sequestration.

The Paris Air Show, the oldest in the world, was first held in 1909 as an extension of the Paris Motor Show, and was quickly made into a standalone event soon after.

The Patrouille de France display team opened the show on Monday, known as 'inauguration day,' for the 51st International Paris Air Show.

Thousands were on hand at Le Bourget airport. Here, they watched an Airbus A380 perform.

French President Francois Hollande was on hand to partake in the festivities.

Visitors look into the belly of the behemoth Airbus A400M military transport plane.

US Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James was also in attendance

Airbus' A380 is the largest commercial jet in existence.

Static displays give visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the planes

Bombardier shows off its new CS 300 aircraft.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner impressed with its near-vertical takeoff ability.

The massive engines of Boeing's Dreamliner make a safety workers look minuscule.

The focus isn't all on commercial jet-liners. Aerobatic Extra C 33's also took to the skies.

The French Rafele fighter by Dassault shows off its dual after-burners.

The JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter, jointly developed by China and Pakistan, inverted for its demonstration flight.

The fighter jets were just as impressive on the ground.

A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display.

Helicopters are on display, as well. Here, a Tigre HAD gives everyone a dose of its machine gun.

President Hollande was eager to learn from the CEO of Airbus Helicopters, Guillaume Faury.

Even some aircraft of the unmanned variety made an appearance.

Here, An Harfang Male UAS drone is displayed in front the Airbus A380 of Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways was named the best airline in the world by Skytrax.

A peek into the cockpit of Qatar Airways' A380.

The first-class seats of Qatar Airways are just as impressive as the cockpit.

