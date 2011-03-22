20 Companies With Awesome Facebook Fan Pages

A virtual tour shows customers how to use their Clarisonic, while a contest encourages fans to send in pictures of themselves using their face brush to win a new one.

Sonic technology revolutionised the way people care for their teeth and gums. Pacific Bioscience Laboratories, the company behind the Clarisonic face brushes, aims to do the same for skincare. Judging from Clarisonic's 70,000-plus fans on its Facebook page, the firm is well on its way. The page's wall is replete with glowing reviews from customers, all of whom received prompt replies from the company. 'Our customers are like, 'Oh my Gosh, someone actually wrote back to me when I posted, and they did it almost immediately!'' says Stacy Bennett, head of marketing at Clarisonic. The firm responds quickly by using a software tool called Radian 6, a virtual dashboard that monitors what customers are saying about Clarisonic on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

Last fall, the company pledged to donate $1 to charity each time a Facebook user clicked the 'Like' button on its page. The campaign raised $30,000 to support women with cancer and increased Clarisonic's Facebook fan base by 80 per cent. A modest percentage of sales comes from the page's 'Shop' feature, says Bennett, insisting that 'building relationships with customers, not commerce, is our primary goal on Facebook.'

http://www.facebook.com/clarisonic