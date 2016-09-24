Here are the top 19 apps millennials like way more than other age groups do

Everyone uses apps, but different age groups have different preferences.
And in Silicon Valley, popularity with young people is considered a sign that an app is destined for success. The thinking is that a hot app is like a hot band: the kids get ahold of it first (Snapchat got its start with teens, after all)
So which apps are hot with young people?
ComScore’s recently released 2016 mobile app report tracked which apps had the highest concentration of “millennial users.” Comscore defined the group as those 18-34 years of age (the firm did not look at users under 18).
The apps range from cashless payment options to games to, predictably, dating app Tinder. And there is even one that has a whopping 99% concentration of millennials.
Here they are:
Most people have heard of Airbnb, the 'home-sharing' service that has shaken the hotel industry to its core. But millennial are more likely to use it, suggesting they are more comfortable renting someone else's home or apartment than older generations.
Mint.com is an app for managing your money. With Mint you can do things like budget, track your spending, and check your credit.
In a Business Insider survey early this year, a lot of teens mentioned loving the game Colour Switch. In this game, you must follow each colour pattern you're shown on each obstacle to progress.
YouTube Music is a designated music app launched late last year that YouTube wants to use to encourage discovery and create a better listening experience than its main app.
Over 40 million people use Wattpad to read millions of free e-books, from classics like 'Moby Dick' to 'Twilight' fanfiction. Wattpad is also a social network built around reading. You can leave comments on passages and see comments from others. Authors on the app can talk directly with fans and share their works.
Vine, the six-second video app owned by Twitter, has established itself with creators and entertainers because it easily allows them to create six-second videos and share them with followers.
While it's not as popular as Instagram or Snapchat, Vine has developed a vibrant, unique community that spawns countless internet memes. (Remember Smack Cam?) Vine stars have created a new class of celebrity with their mission set on creating Hollywood 2.0.
Twitch is a service where video-game enthusiasts can view and participate in live streams of video games in real time. Unless you're familiar with the video-game community, chances are you have probably never heard of Twitch. However, it accounts for a huge amount of internet traffic.
Yik Yak is an app that functions like an anonymous, location-based Twitter, and has been dogged by controversy since its inception. Some colleges have tried to ban it, alleging that its anonymity facilitates hate speech. But founders Tyler Droll and Stephen 'Brooks' Buffington insist that the app's main purpose is building a local community.
Previous reporting by Maya Kosoff, Jillian D'Onfro, Steven Tweedie, Alex Heath, and Lisa Eadicicco.
