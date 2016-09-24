Here are the top 19 apps millennials like way more than other age groups do

Everyone uses apps, but different age groups have different preferences.

And in Silicon Valley, popularity with young people is considered a sign that an app is destined for success. The thinking is that a hot app is like a hot band: the kids get ahold of it first (Snapchat got its start with teens, after all)

So which apps are hot with young people?

ComScore’s recently released 2016 mobile app report tracked which apps had the highest concentration of “millennial users.” Comscore defined the group as those 18-34 years of age (the firm did not look at users under 18).

The apps range from cashless payment options to games to, predictably, dating app Tinder. And there is even one that has a whopping 99% concentration of millennials.

Here they are:

Airbnb -- 66% millennial users

via Airbnb

Most people have heard of Airbnb, the 'home-sharing' service that has shaken the hotel industry to its core. But millennial are more likely to use it, suggesting they are more comfortable renting someone else's home or apartment than older generations.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Kik Messenger -- 66% millennial users

Kik

Kik is a messaging app that is particularly popular among teens, and provides a wide array of games and other services beyond simply sending texts. Earlier this year, Kik led the movement toward 'chat bots' by launching its own bot store.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Mint.com -- 66% millennial users

Mint.com/YouTube

Mint.com is an app for managing your money. With Mint you can do things like budget, track your spending, and check your credit.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Timehop -- 67% millennial users

Screenshot

Timehop is an app that gives you a snapshot of what was happening in the past on the particular day it is (one year ago, three years ago, and so on). You can see things like old Facebook posts, iCloud pictures, and Foursquare check-ins.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Colour Switch -- 67% millennial users

Screenshot/YouTube

In a Business Insider survey early this year, a lot of teens mentioned loving the game Colour Switch. In this game, you must follow each colour pattern you're shown on each obstacle to progress.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Layout From Instagram -- 68% millennial users

Instagram

Layout is a simple app from Instagram, that lets you combine different photos into a single image. You can adjust the size of the photos, rotate them, or rearrange them.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Clash Royale -- 69% millennial users

Supercell

Clash Royale is a spin-off of the insanely popular game Clash of Clans, set in the same world with familiar characters. The real-time, multiplayer-battle game will hook in anyone who's addicted to the original.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

YouTube Music -- 69% millennial users

YouTube

YouTube Music is a designated music app launched late last year that YouTube wants to use to encourage discovery and create a better listening experience than its main app.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Snapchat -- 70% millennial users

Getty Images

Snapchat is the 'ephemeral' messaging juggernaut that has supplanted communication methods like Facebook or texts for many teens.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Xbox One SmartGlass -- 70% millennial users

Xbox

XBox One SmartGlass is an app that can be used to enhance your XBox experience. You can use it as a media remote, and some games support added functionality (though not many). You can also do things like see what your friends are up to.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Wattpad -- 72% millennial users

Wattpad

Over 40 million people use Wattpad to read millions of free e-books, from classics like 'Moby Dick' to 'Twilight' fanfiction. Wattpad is also a social network built around reading. You can leave comments on passages and see comments from others. Authors on the app can talk directly with fans and share their works.

Price: Free (
iOS, Android)

Tinder -- 75% millennial users

iTunes

Tinder is the app that kicked off the dating app craze, with its addicting 'swipe right/swipe left' interface. It still remains wildly popular, especially among young people.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

GroupMe -- 76% millennial users

GroupMe

GroupMe is a messaging app based around group messages. While many other apps now have this functionality, GroupMe still has unique features like the ability to easily 'meme' an image and 'like' particular messages.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

MeetMe -- 77% millennial users

MeetMe

MeetMe is an app that lets you find new people you don't know, that you might have something in common with. It then lets you chat with them.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Vine -- 78% millennial users

App Annie

Vine, the six-second video app owned by Twitter, has established itself with creators and entertainers because it easily allows them to create six-second videos and share them with followers.

While it's not as popular as Instagram or Snapchat, Vine has developed a vibrant, unique community that spawns countless internet memes. (Remember Smack Cam?) Vine stars have created a new class of celebrity with their mission set on creating Hollywood 2.0.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Twitch -- 80% millennial users

Twitch/Screenshot

Twitch is a service where video-game enthusiasts can view and participate in live streams of video games in real time. Unless you're familiar with the video-game community, chances are you have probably never heard of Twitch. However, it accounts for a huge amount of internet traffic.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Venmo -- 81% millennial users

App Store

Venmo is the hot payments app that young people are increasingly using to replace cash to pay back friends. Venmo, like 'Ubering' and 'Googling,' has also become a verb: 'Venmo me.'

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

PlayStation Official App -- 81% millennial users

Ben Gilbert / Business Insider

The PlayStation app is an extension of your PlayStation digital account. It's an easy way to message friends, find new ones, and explore your in-game achievements.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Yik Yak -- 99% millennial users

Yik Yak

Yik Yak is an app that functions like an anonymous, location-based Twitter, and has been dogged by controversy since its inception. Some colleges have tried to ban it, alleging that its anonymity facilitates hate speech. But founders Tyler Droll and Stephen 'Brooks' Buffington insist that the app's main purpose is building a local community.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Previous reporting by Maya Kosoff, Jillian D'Onfro, Steven Tweedie, Alex Heath, and Lisa Eadicicco.

