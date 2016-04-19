A 20-unit apartment building in Brooklyn is being turned into a megamansion you can buy for $22 million

Rich Caplan The exterior of 50 Orange Street in Brooklyn Heights.

A 20-unit Brooklyn apartment building is about to undergo quite the renovation, and soon it will be a single-family home.

Listing for a whopping $22 million, the Brooklyn Heights building comes with a proposed layout that can include four bedrooms, four bathrooms, four powder rooms, a chef’s kitchen, dining room, parlor, and an elevator.

There would also be a rooftop deck and a basement that could incorporate a gym and an 800-bottle wine cellar if the buyer so chooses.

In total, the home would have 14,000 square feet of living space.

The proposed layout is being overseen by designer Lee J. Stahl and The Renovated Home, but whoever buys the building can choose whether they want to use the plans or not.

Stahl told the Wall Street Journal that his proposal would take $10.6 million and 16 months to execute.

The Renovated Home The proposed floor plans for 50 Orange Street (click to enlarge).

The building was previously owned by the Jehovah’s Witnesses before it was acquired by Benchmark Properties in January.

Though there are tenants still living in the building’s 20 apartments, the property will be delivered vacant to its new owner.

According to Streeteasy, one-bedroom apartments there have rented for between $2,800 and $3,150, while studios have gone for between $2,150 and $2,250. Apartments have been rented in the building as recently as August 2015.

The Renovated Home / beforetheoffer.com The rooftop terrace as imagined by The Renovated Home.

Ryan Serhant and Bradley Mohr of Nest Seekers International have the listing.

NOW WATCH: New Yorkers say this legendary pizzeria serves the best pizza in Brooklyn



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.