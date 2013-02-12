20 Ads That Changed How We Think About Race In America

Part of an old campaign for Newport cigarettes.

Photo: Newport

Today, it’s unusual to see a major U.S. advertiser using only white models in its ads or using racist themes to promote its brands.When that happens, the advertiser usually gets into trouble — as Abercrombie & Fitch has done, repeatedly, over its racist promotional efforts.



In fact the advertising business has a long, lousy history of racism.

But ads have also been used to change people’s minds about race, and to make racism unacceptable in the media. Here’s the story of race in America, as told through its ads.

Warning: This slideshow contains ads dating back to the 1800s, some of which are very racist. Readers may find them offensive or upsetting.

