20 Adorable Pictures Of Dogs Wearing Winter Clothes

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
It’s winter in New York, and while this year is not the coldest or the harshest in recent memory, everyone is still layering up to stave off the season’s chill. And we’re not just talking about humans.According to Pet Age magazine’s most recent annual retailer report, sale of dog supplies and accessories rose in 2010 to become the number one contribution to a pet store’s cash flow, accounting for 26% of revenue. And the designer duds aren’t cheap–some pieces can go for $80 or more at New York boutiques.
Roaming around the city on different photo assignments I’ve encountered many of these fashionable canines.
Here’s a selection of the best doggie winter outfits I’ve encountered in New York City this winter.
Another pair of matching dogs! Love the raincoat (it was in fact raining that day) and look, his brother is back from college.
Here we have a hipster approach, a nice knit sweater under a harness, and he needs it being so skinny!
This little guy was rocking a great hoodie with a plaid lining and pocket on top...you know, for his wallet, keys, and maybe a doggy snack.
And this was my favourite one in the bunch with a sporty winter rain coat and look at that high collar. (Full Disclosure: This is my sister's dog).
