20 Adorable Pictures Of Dogs Wearing Winter Clothes

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

It’s winter in New York, and while this year is not the coldest or the harshest in recent memory, everyone is still layering up to stave off the season’s chill. And we’re not just talking about humans.According to Pet Age magazine’s most recent annual retailer report, sale of dog supplies and accessories rose in 2010 to become the number one contribution to a pet store’s cash flow, accounting for 26% of revenue. And the designer duds aren’t cheap–some pieces can go for $80 or more at New York boutiques.



Roaming around the city on different photo assignments I’ve encountered many of these fashionable canines.

Here’s a selection of the best doggie winter outfits I’ve encountered in New York City this winter.

