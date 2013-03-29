2-Year-Old Startup Supercell Generates $1.3 Million Per Day, And It's About To Get A ~$100 Million Check

Ilkka Paananen, founder and CEO of SupercellSupercell, a Finland-based startup, is making a killing from two mobile games, Clash of Clans and Hay Day.



So investors are getting ready to shower it with capital, TechCrunch reports. According to their sources, Supercell generates about $1.3 million per day from the two games, and investors are prepared to cut checks totalling to more than $100 million. The investment would value the 2-year-old startup at about $800 million.

The $1.3 million is up from a reported $500,000 per day in October.

What’s their secret, and why hasn’t Zynga figured it out?

Hit games can be unsustainable fads, as Zynga well knows. But Supercell’s CEO says the company is working to master tablet games, which is its “secret sauce.”

“We view the tablet as the ultimate gaming platform,” founder Ilkka Paananen recently told PandoDaily. “The entire strategy is to create the best possible game experiences on the tablet, and the interesting side effect of that strategy is that we also make the games better on iPhone, because designing the games for a higher spec is also what makes the games better on the smartphones.”

Business Insider has also heard the Supercell funding rumours. But the investor we initially heard was Accel Partners; TechCrunch reports that Index Ventures, IVP and Atomico are the ones cutting the giant check.

