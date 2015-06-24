This 2-year-old became a Yelp celebrity, and now his family eats all over NYC for free

For some parents, going out to dinner with a baby might be a stressful event, but for Mike Chau and his son Matthew, it’s the perfect photo-op.
Chau is a popular Yelp reviewer and the Instagrammer behind @foodbabyny, an account devoted to taking pictures of delicious food.
In 2012, Chau posted his first restaurant review on Yelp, but it wasn’t until 2013 — when he started including his son in the pictures — that his foodie fame began, Cosmopolitan reports.
It seems people were more interested in the cute baby in the background of the photos than the snaps of the actual meals. And it worked for Chau and his family in a big way.
Today, Chau has posted over a thousand Yelp reviews and has been approached by restaurants all over the city hoping the father-son duo will make an appearance and take a photo.
Chau's first food picture of his son occurred 'almost by accident,' he told Cosmo. He was snapping a shot of a sushi take-out order for Yelp and newborn Matthew just happened to be positioned behind the table.
'Even before Food Baby became what it is, I would take pictures with him in the shot because with him in the pictures, it's funnier,' Mike told Cosmo.
His sense of humour has paid off. Today, Chau has 5,000 followers on Yelp and over 43,000 followers on Instagram.
It takes three different cell phones to create the pictures shared on @foodbabyny, Chau told Cosmo. Two are used for lighting and the third is used as a camera. Chau's wife, Alex, often helps him position the phones and Matthew to get the right shot.
Since @foodbabyny broke 10,000 followers on Instagram, restaurants have started giving free meals to Chau and his family.
'We can do what we like to do, which is eat out, without spending so much money all the time,' Chau told Cosmo.
While not every meal is totally comped, the family regularly saves around $US100 per meal, Chau estimated to Cosmopolitan. Recently, the family scored a $US250 meal at french restaurant La Gamelle, which included this octopus dish.
Chau works full-time as a software developer at Goldman Sachs, and despite all the comped food, Chau insists he's not in it for the money.
'I'm the sucker, actually,' Chau told Cosmo about his Yelp and Instagram presence, 'I'm doing it for free.'
Years before Chau and his family began the eating their way to social-media fame, he slimmed down using the Atkins Diet, Cosmo reports. Today, Chau's a regular at the gym so he can continue enjoying all the delicacies he posts on @foodbabyny.
Though his favourite food is noodles, Matthew has sampled and posed with a wide variety of cuisines
'He has always been willing to try anything at least once,' Chau told The Daily Share of his son's palate, 'he loves healthy stuff too, like broccoli.'
The Instagram duo, who live in Queens, regularly gets recognised in real life, Chau's wife told Cosmo. Restaurant owners and chefs are often excited when they see the family walk in
'From small hole-in-the-wall places to some of the fancier restaurants, we are usually greeted warmly and accommodated very well,' Chau told The Daily Share.
Chau considers himself very fortunate, but he's not planning on making social-media his business anytime soon.
'You can't get health insurance for a family of four by posting pictures online,' Chau told Cosmo.
For now, he's content enjoying good food with even better company, he says.
