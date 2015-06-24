This 2-year-old became a Yelp celebrity, and now his family eats all over NYC for free

For some parents, going out to dinner with a baby might be a stressful event, but for Mike Chau and his son Matthew, it’s the perfect photo-op.

Chau is a popular Yelp reviewer and the Instagrammer behind @foodbabyny, an account devoted to taking pictures of delicious food.

In 2012, Chau posted his first restaurant review on Yelp, but it wasn’t until 2013 — when he started including his son in the pictures — that his foodie fame began, Cosmopolitan reports.

It seems people were more interested in the cute baby in the background of the photos than the snaps of the actual meals. And it worked for Chau and his family in a big way.

Today, Chau has posted over a thousand Yelp reviews and has been approached by restaurants all over the city hoping the father-son duo will make an appearance and take a photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.