A 2-year-old made up 26 incredible Pokémon nicknames

Caroline Praderio
Pokemon nicknamesImgur/june1920It really DOES look like a piggy.

One of Pokémon Go’s most fun features is that you can create original nicknames for every single Pokemon you capture. (Still don’t know what a Pokémon is? Here’s everything you need to know.)

Today, one parent proved that toddlers may be the greatest Pokémon namers of all. 

Imgur user june1920 let their two-year-old rename a series of 26 Pokémon based on looks alone, then took a screenshot of each creature with its new moniker, The Daily Dot reports

Some of the nicknames are spot-on:

OddishImgur/june1920This Pokemon’s real name is Oddish.
ZubatImgur/june1920And this one’s called Zubat.

Others….not so much:

CaterpieImgur/june1920Nope. That’s a Caterpie.
MeowthImgur/june1920Also known as Meowth.

It’s well worth clicking through the entire album right here:

For your mild amusement, I renamed all my Pokemon whatever my 2 year old called them

