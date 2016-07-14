A 2-year-old made up 26 incredible Pokémon nicknames

Imgur/june1920It really DOES look like a piggy.
One of Pokémon Go’s most fun features is that you can create original nicknames for every single Pokemon you capture. (Still don’t know what a Pokémon is? Here’s everything you need to know.)
Today, one parent proved that toddlers may be the greatest Pokémon namers of all.
Imgur user june1920 let their two-year-old rename a series of 26 Pokémon based on looks alone, then took a screenshot of each creature with its new moniker, The Daily Dot reports.
Some of the nicknames are spot-on:
Imgur/june1920This Pokemon’s real name is Oddish.
Imgur/june1920And this one’s called Zubat.
Others….not so much:
Imgur/june1920Nope. That’s a Caterpie.
Imgur/june1920Also known as Meowth.
It’s well worth clicking through the entire album right here:
For your mild amusement, I renamed all my Pokemon whatever my 2 year old called them
