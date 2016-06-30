There are 2 great reasons for 'olds' to use Snapchat over Instagram or Facebook

If you’re not a teen, you may feel like Snapchat is a giant puzzle that you just can’t get excited to use.

But there are two relatively uncommon, but great use cases for Snapchat that could make you reconsider.

1. You can make downloadable video slideshows of your entire day that don’t disappear.

Yes, the premise of Snapchat is to create messages, photos and videos that disappear after a single viewing. However, Snapchat has added some features that make its content less ephemeral.

For example, you can replay a friend’s snap once you’ve viewed it, but only once and right after it’s been opened. Perhaps more useful is the fact that you can download personal stories, which are strings of photos and videos you take and publicize to your “my story” feed” over the course of 24 hours.

By downloading your stories, you’re essentially creating strings of photos and videos that document your entire day that can be saved to your camera roll.

To do this, send a photo like you would to a friend, but select “My Story.” This will publish your video or picture publicly so all your followers can watch it over the next 24 hours.

Once the photo is added, tap on the three dots to the right of your story.

You’ll notice a download button. If you press that, the entire string of photos and videos in your story will be downloaded and saved to your phone’s camera roll.

Downloading stories turns them into video slideshows that will remind you what you did that day. A good use case: A vacation.

I downloaded a Snapchat story every day I was on my honeymoon so I could remember what my husband and I did on day 2, day 3, day 4, etc. The ability to string together moments in order is awesome, and not easily done on other apps.

Here’s an example of a story downloaded from my honeymoon:

And an example of a story downloaded from a day at the WEF conference in Davos:

2. Sharing photos of your kids

Facebook is a popular place to share baby photos and videos. But chances are many of your baby-less friends are getting annoyed by all the pictures you post of your child, and someday your child will be embarrassed by all of the unflattering images you posted of him or her before they were old enough to object.

Snapchat is a great way to send just a few select people who are as obsessed with your child as you are photos and videos, and to make sure your child still talks to you when they’re a teenager.

If you’re still confused by Snapchat, here’s a millennial’s guide to using the app. Snapchat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon — it’s consistently the top free app in the App Store and likely to go public in the next few years — so you might as well get on board the teen train.

