Videos Of US Warships Bombing ISIS Targets In Syria

The US bombed ISIS and al-Qaeda targets in Syria on Monday night, and the U.S. Navy has released videos of the sea-based strikes.

“I can confirm that U.S. military and partner nation forces are undertaking military action against ISIL terrorists in Syria using a mix of fighter, bomber and Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles,” Pentagon spokesman Rear Adm. John Kirby said in a statement.

The strikes targeted up to 20 locations in Syria, most of which were in or around the de facto ISIS capital of Raqqa, according to ABC. Separate strikes targeted a network of “seasoned al-Qaida veterans” — sometimes known as the Khorasan Group — “to disrupt the imminent attack plotting against the United States and Western interests,” according to U.S. Central Command.

The videos from the Navy are dark, but they show how the US bombs targets from the sea. Furthermore, they give an indication of America’s naval dominance. Both videos show warships from the US Fifth Fleet, which is responsible for naval forces in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

A total of 47 Tomahawk missiles were fired by US ships.

Here is the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) launching Tomahawk Land-Attack Missiles (TLAM):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) launching TLAMs:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

These are the same missiles President Barack Obama planned on using against the regime of Bashar al-Assad after 1,400 people were gassed on August 21, 2013. Obama decided to back off from that attack.

Here’s a look at inside the USS Phillippine:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The US launched Navy F/A-18 Hornets and EA-6B Prowler aircraft sorties from the USS George H.W. Bush. Here’s a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

