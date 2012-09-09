HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Pair Of Units At Famed 15 Central Park West Are Selling For $44 Million

Meredith Galante
$44 million 15 central park west apartment

Photo: Sotheby’s

Another property is on the market at tycoon mecca 15 Central Park West, and it’s asking a whopping $44 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The apartment is absolutely massive, spanning nearly 4,000 square feet. It’s technically two separate units that still need to be combined, so any prospective owner should expect to do some construction. As it stands, the apartments have five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

15 Central Park West has made countless headlines during the past year, with Sandy Weill’s penthouse selling for $88 million, and a $95 million listing from a steel tycoon.

Welcome to 15 Central Park West.

Robert A.M. Stern designed the building.

The apartment is two adjacent units that were combined, on the 24th floor.

The current owner spent $7.8 million and $8.9 million on the two units, respectively.

The listing describes the kitchen as up to a chef's standards.

While doing some work, you get great views of the park.

The seller is reportedly Neil Witriol, the retired president of a company that makes steam baths and showers.

The bedrooms have huge picture windows and wood floors.

The apartment has 11-foot ceilings.

Each bathroom has a distinctive design.

The master bath combines wood and marble.

There is a mood shower in the master bathroom.

You can check out the skyline from the shower.

You're just steps away from Columbus Circle.

The building has a 75-foot lap pool.

Unobstructed views of Central Park.

Taxes are $2,718 a month.

Prefer downtown?

