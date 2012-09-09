HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Pair Of Units At Famed 15 Central Park West Are Selling For $44 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

Another property is on the market at tycoon mecca 15 Central Park West, and it’s asking a whopping $44 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The apartment is absolutely massive, spanning nearly 4,000 square feet. It’s technically two separate units that still need to be combined, so any prospective owner should expect to do some construction. As it stands, the apartments have five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.



15 Central Park West has made countless headlines during the past year, with Sandy Weill’s penthouse selling for $88 million, and a $95 million listing from a steel tycoon.

