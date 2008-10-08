$2 Trillion In Retirement Accounts Just Got Retired

Jay Yarow

We hope you enjoy your job, because you’re going to have to work much longer before you can afford to retire.

LA Times: Americans’ retirement plans have lost as much as $2 trillion in the past 15 months, Congress’ top budget analyst estimated today.

…More than half the people surveyed in an Associated Press-GfK poll taken Sept. 27-30 said they worry they will have to work longer because the value of their retirement savings has declined.

Orszag indicated the fear is well-founded. Public and private pension funds and employees’ private retirement savings accounts — like 401(k)’s — have lost some 20 per cent overall since mid-2007, he estimated. Private retirement plans may have suffered slightly more because those holdings are more heavily skewed toward stocks, Orszag added.

