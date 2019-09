Great slide from Barclays showing the two reasons there will be a lot more M&A volume.



1: M&A volume picks up when volatility is low. Volatility has been collapsing.

2: Yields on assets are very high compared to funding costs (high-yield borrowing costs). That also makes M&A more compelling.

Photo: Barclays

