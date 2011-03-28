2 Signs That A Massive Acceleration In Hiring Is Coming

Joe Weisenthal

From Deutsche Bank, two datapoints that suggest a further “massive” acceleration in hiring is on its way.

The first is the private payrolls diffusion index. Historically, when the breadth of industries adding jobs is as wide as it is, payrolls will advance.

chart

Photo: Deutsche Bank

And the other is the hiring component of the ISM, which is slightly less correlated historically to private payrolls, but still fairly robust.

chart

Photo: Deutsche Bank

