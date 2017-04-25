2 shot in Dallas office building, SWAT team responding

FOX4News.com Footage shows heavy police response to shooting at a Dallas office building.

Two people were shot on Monday in an office building in Dallas around 10 a.m. local time, a local Fox affiliate reports.

Helicopter footage of the scene shows a heavy police presence as the high rise office building is evacuated. Local reporter Rebecca Lopez‏ tweeted that it shooter remained active as of 12:10 p.m.

As of now, the condition of the wounded remains unknown, as well as the status of the shooter.

A SWAT team has responded to the incident.

This story is developing. Click here to refresh.

