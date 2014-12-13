2 Reportedly Shot Near High School In Portland

At least two people have been shot nearby a high school in Portland, OR according to KGW in Portland. The suspect is still on the loose as of this writing.

The shooting reportedly happened at Rosemary Anderson High School. It was reported around 12:15pm PST. KGW reports that Portland police say the suspect or suspects have left the area and are being searched for as we speak.

This is an alternative high school with less than 200 students. Two other schools in the area are in lockdown while police look for suspects.

KATU reports that three were injured in the incident, and all were alive and breathing when taken to the hospital.

They also say police think this incident is gang-related.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.