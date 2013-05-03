Here's What A Passenger Jet With Its Wing Ripped Off Looks Like

A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus 330 jet had most of its left wing ripped off after colliding with an ExpressJet Embraer E145 on Wednesday evening, while both aircraft were preparing for takeoff at Newark Liberty International Airport.



No one in either plane was injured, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident, Reuters reported.

Here’s a photo from the scene:

