There's a disturbing website with dozens of photos of the alleged Charleston shooter

Reuters/Jason Miczek Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina.

Two people have are claiming to have found the website belonging to a 21-year-old who’s accused of killing nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday.

Using a reverse Whois finder, two Twitter users found lastrhodesian.com, which appears to have been registered by alleged Charleston shooter Dylann Roof in February.

The Twitter users who found the site operate under the names Emma Quangel and Henry Krinkle.

While we can’t verify that Roof made the site, it includes a number of pictures that appear to be him and other disturbing and racist content.

Alleged Dylann Roof website Dylann Roof with a confederate flag and a gun

The author of the site attributed to Roof writes about being supposedly discriminated against in school. The author also claims to have been radically “awakened” by the backlash to the Trayvon Martin shooting in 2011. Martin, who was black, was walking unarmed through his Florida neighbourhood when he was confronted and shot by volunteer neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman.

“I read the Wikipedia article and right away I was unable to understand what the big deal was. It was obvious that [George] Zimmerman was in the right,” the site says.

The site also contains an ominous message that could reference the shooting.

“I have no choice. I am not in the position to, alone, go into the ghetto and fight. I chose Charleston because it is most historic city in my state, and at one time had the highest ratio of blacks to Whites in the country. We have no skinheads, no real KKK, no one doing anything but talking on the internet. Well someone has to have the bravery to take it to the real world, and I guess that has to be me,” the site says.

