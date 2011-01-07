UPDATE: Another Suspicious Package Found At Third Maryland Office Building

The LATEST 4:50 PM ET: It remains unknown whether or not the third package is “incendiary,” like the first two were.





4:20 PM ET: ABC News is reporting that another suspicious package has been found in Maryland, this one in a state government office building in Baltimore.

This is the third package found today. The previous two, in Hanover and Annapolis, exploded, causing minor injuries.

2:40 PM ET: The explosions were small, according to the most recent reports, and did not cause serious injury.

We’ll bring you any other information as we have it.

2:27 PM ET: NO SERIOUS INJURIES, according to State Police (AP via Fox News).

The Latest 2:25 PM ET: The injuries earlier reported may not actually have occurred. The explosions may actually have been small fires when packages were opened.

Earlier:

Maryland has been rocked by two explosions at state government buildings. Details are coming in now.

The first bombing was at the Maryland Department of Transportation, in Hanover, Maryland. This explosion occurred at 1:00 PM ET, according to Fox News TV.

The other explosion occurred at the Jeffrey Building, in Annapolis. This package exploded at 1:30 PM ET, according Fox News TV. This building has offices for the Governor’s department of Homeland Security.

All packages are being held in mail rooms over worries there may be more bombs.

It is unknown how many people have been injured in the explosions, but thus far local reports suggest 6 people have been hurt in the Hanover bombing. Other reports suggest there are no injuries, so stay tuned.

