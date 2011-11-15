2% Of Tumblr's Users Account For 43% Of Its Visits

Photo: www.flickr.com

Tumblr, which continues to show astonishing growth and recently raised $85 million at an $800 million valuation, has a fantastic number of monthly visitors.Amazingly, 2% of its users create 43% of those visits, an infographic from Mashable illustrates.



Those users, called “addicts” in the infographic, come to the site more than 30 times per month.

A majority of unique visitors (58%) come just once a month, accounting for 13% of the visits.

A few other stats of note:

33,313,876 tumblrs

38,000 posts per minute (42% are photos)

218% growth from June 2010 to June 2011

51%-49% split between male and female

Take a look at the entire infographic here.

