8 Interesting Things We Saw In Just The Last Few Minutes

All kinds of interesting stuff happening.Let’s just rattle it off:



First of all, big tech is diving.

The euro is going wild, and back up to $1.37.

The dollar, naturally, is getting crushed.

There’s a report that the Iranian warships that want to go through the Suez are warships.

The cotton ETF is getting savaged.

Doug Kass is writing about how corporate profits are peaking.

There are more and more signs of the Libyan government losing control.

Of course stocks are green. Maybe because we’re in a bubble >

