8 Interesting Things We Saw In Just The Last Few Minutes

All kinds of interesting stuff happening.Let’s just rattle it off:
- First of all, big tech is diving.
- The euro is going wild, and back up to $1.37.
- The dollar, naturally, is getting crushed.
- There’s a report that the Iranian warships that want to go through the Suez are warships.
- The cotton ETF is getting savaged.
- Doug Kass is writing about how corporate profits are peaking.
- There are more and more signs of the Libyan government losing control.
- Of course stocks are green. Maybe because we’re in a bubble >
