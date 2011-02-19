8 Interesting Things We Saw In Just The Last Few Minutes

Joe Weisenthal
earth globe space

Photo: iStockphoto

All kinds of interesting stuff happening.Let’s just rattle it off:

  • First of all, big tech is diving.
  • The euro is going wild, and back up to $1.37.
  • The dollar, naturally, is getting crushed.
  • There’s a report that the Iranian warships that want to go through the Suez are warships.
  • The cotton ETF is getting savaged.
  • Doug Kass is writing about how corporate profits are peaking.
  • There are more and more signs of the Libyan government losing control.
  •  Of course stocks are green. Maybe because we’re in a bubble >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

moneygame-us news