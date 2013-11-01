2 New Yorkers Got Subway Conductors To Crack A Smile [VIDEO]

In

a new viral video, Yosef Lerner and Rose Sacktor bring a little light to New York City’s subway tunnels (via

Gawker).

Seasoned subway riders may have noticed that conductors point to a little black-and-white striped sign each time they pull into a station. The MTA requires that they show that they’ve arrived to the platform, so they point as a safety precaution.

“Conductors spend their whole day in that small booth, alone. It is incredibly loud, and they get minimal human contact,” Lerner said on his YouTube page. “We decided to show our appreciation for their work.”

Knowing that the conductor would have to point at them, Lerner and Sacktor made some silly signs that they hoped would brighten the workers’ day.

The results are pretty adorable.

