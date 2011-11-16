2-Month-Old India IT Startup Happiest Minds Raises $45 Million

Ashok Soota is the Executive Chairman of of Happiest Minds

Two months ago, a “next generation” IT startup launched in India, Happiest Minds.Happiest Minds offers a suite of services that help IT departments keep up to speed with all of the new tech innovations that pop up.



Today, it’s announcing a whopping $45 million Series A round Ied by Canaan Partners, Intel Capital and Ashok Soota.

“Enterprises are witnessing spiraling technological and security challenges as collaboration becomes social, as user experience goes mobile, and as computing infrastructure and platforms migrate to the cloud,” says Intel Capital’s Sudheer Kuppam. “Happiest Minds’ cloud, mobility, and security solution architectures can accelerate market adoption of such disruptive technologies, with attendant benefits for the vendor ecosystem.”

Ashok Soota launched Happiest Minds on August 29, 2011.

