If You're Using One Of These 25 Common Passwords For Anything, It's Time to Change... Now

A computer security researcher has stumbled upon another huge file of stolen user names and passwords that was posted on the ‘net for other hackers to enjoy.

Daniel Chechik, and his fellow researchers at Trustwave SpiderLabs, found a cache of user names and passwords for 2 million accounts that gives hackers access to accounts on popular websites like Facebook, Google, Yahoo, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others.

This stash of 2 million passwords follows a massive hack on Adobe revealed in October in which a jaw-dropping 38 million user accounts and passwords were nabbed and posted to the ‘net.

That attack was so big that other website vendors were affected, because many people use the same user name and password for all of their websites. Website vendors like Facebook and Evernote sifted through hacked passwords, found accounts using the hacked user/password combo and forced those people to change their passwords.

Evernote even went so far as to blame Adobe by name as the reason why it was forcing Evernote users to change their passwords.

One thing learned from all these lists of stolen passwords is how many people use the same easy-to-guess passwords.

Here are the 25 most popular passwords in the hands of hackers, reported by BBC News and SpiderLabs. If you recognise your favourite password here, it’s really time to pick something else.

123456

123456789

password

admin

12345678

qwerty

1234567

111111

photoshop

123123

1234567890

000000

abc123

1234

adobe1

macromedia

azerty

iloveyou

aaaaaa

654321

