Own A Luxurious Mobile Home With A Garage For Your Super Car, For Under $2 Million

Alex Davies
volkner mobile home luxury

Photo: Volkner Mobil

In the world of luxury travel, private jets and superyachts are the most popular options. But for those who want to stay on the road, the best choice is—surprisingly—a mobile home.Upending the images of trailer parks that RVs call to mind, German outfit Volkner Mobil offers the Performance Bus, an incredibly luxurious “palace on wheels.”

Fully customisable and 40 feet long, it features a wall that slides outward to create extra space, along with a state of the art entertainment system and a fully equipped kitchen.

Most impressive of all is the built-in garage under the vehicle. For the owner who wants to travel in comfort without leaving behind the Ferrari, this is the way to go.

Based on how it is equipped, a Volkner Mobil Bus can cost between $1.2 and $1.9 million, according to The Sun.

The outer wall slides out to add space to the interior.

The kitchen is surprisingly spacious for an RV.

There's plenty of space to make a top notch meal.

There's a full-size refrigerator with a freezer.

Plus a dishwasher.

The bathroom features a large shower.

The living area features a widescreen television and a Bose surround sound system.

The bedroom has plenty of storage space.

Set up the bed with the window at the head.

Or to provide nice views of the road.

Close the shades for privacy.

Now travel in luxury on the water.

