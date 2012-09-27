Own A Luxurious Mobile Home With A Garage For Your Super Car, For Under $2 Million

Photo: Volkner Mobil

In the world of luxury travel, private jets and superyachts are the most popular options. But for those who want to stay on the road, the best choice is—surprisingly—a mobile home.Upending the images of trailer parks that RVs call to mind, German outfit Volkner Mobil offers the Performance Bus, an incredibly luxurious “palace on wheels.”



Fully customisable and 40 feet long, it features a wall that slides outward to create extra space, along with a state of the art entertainment system and a fully equipped kitchen.

Most impressive of all is the built-in garage under the vehicle. For the owner who wants to travel in comfort without leaving behind the Ferrari, this is the way to go.

Based on how it is equipped, a Volkner Mobil Bus can cost between $1.2 and $1.9 million, according to The Sun.

