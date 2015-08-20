$2 million has gone missing from the Victorian Liberal Party

The Victorian Liberal party is missing $2 million from party coffers, leading to a former state director now being investigated.

The state’s party leader Matthew Guy confirmed to the Herald Sun that a forensic audit has revealed irregularities in invoices lodged with the party for expenses.

The Liberal Party is expect to hand its internal month-long investigations over to Victoria Police for a formal investigation today.

The missing funds were reportedly for campaigning at the November 2014 election, and according to Guy could have made the difference between an election win or loss.

The party is expected to set out details of the discovery to state and federal MPs today.

