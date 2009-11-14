$2 Million Bugatti Veyron Driven Into Lake!

According to the AP, a single-car accident in La Marque, Texas ended with one of the rarest cars in the world wading in a salt marsh.



The man behind the wheel claims a “low-flying pelican” distracted him enough to drop his cell phone. As he proceeded to pick up his device, he swerved his way into the murky water. Before this incident, there were only 15 Bugatti Veyron EB’s in the U.S.

Video of the salt-water-coated car being dragged out:



