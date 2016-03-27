2 men have been charged over the Brussels bombings

Prosecutors in Brussels have charged two people following this week’s terrorism attacks that killed 31 and injured 300, according to The Guardian.

One of the men, referred to by Belgian prosecutors as Fayçal C, was arrested on Thursday night in Brussels. He has been charged with participation in a terrorist group, terrorist killings and attempted terrorist killings.

A second man, referred to as Aboubakar A, was arrested separately on Thursday night while he was in a car in another part of the city. He was charged with participating in terrorist activities.

The Brussels bombings took place on March 22. Zaventem airport was the first target, with two suicide bomb explosions in the departures hall. Approximately an hour later, 20 people died in the suicide bombing of Maelbeek metro station.

Islamic State (IS) has said it carried out both the Brussels attacks, and the ones in Paris last November, in which 130 people died.

Twitter/Barbara Tasch Police have identified the man in the hat as Fayçal C. The man to the right is thought to be suicide bomber Najim Laachraoui.

A number of others were arrested on Friday by Belgian police for plotting a new foiled terrorist attack on Paris.

One man, Rabah N, has been charged with participating in terrorist activities in relation to the Paris investigation.

Another, named by the prosecutor as Abderamane A, was shot and arrested at a tram stop in Schaerbeek, Brussels, on Friday. He is being questioned by police over a 24-hour period.

After learning that a German woman was killed in the Brussels attacks, Germany’s interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said that his country “will not rest until the murderers and those who aided them are held responsible.”

The woman was identified as Jennifer Scintu Waetzmann, who was the coach for an Aachen youth handball club.

