HOUSE OF THE DAY: Insane Mansion In The New Jersey Suburbs Sells For $20 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
A 34,000-square-foot mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, has sold for $20 million, according to Homes of the Rich.The home was initially listed for $34 million back in June 2011; even at a steep discount, it’s one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the state.
The house features some insane amenities: There are two salt water pools—one in and one outside, a library, a bowling alley, an indoor full-length basketball court, theatre, elevator, and wine cellar and grotto.
There are eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and two half baths.
Every detail in the two-story living room is done with precision, from the crown moldings to the carvings on the fireplace.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.