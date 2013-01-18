HOUSE OF THE DAY: Insane Mansion In The New Jersey Suburbs Sells For $20 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A 34,000-square-foot mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, has sold for $20 million, according to Homes of the Rich.The home was initially listed for $34 million back in June 2011; even at a steep discount, it’s one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the state.



The house features some insane amenities: There are two salt water pools—one in and one outside, a library, a bowling alley, an indoor full-length basketball court, theatre, elevator, and wine cellar and grotto.

There are eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and two half baths.

