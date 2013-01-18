HOUSE OF THE DAY: Insane Mansion In The New Jersey Suburbs Sells For $20 Million

Julie Zeveloff
A 34,000-square-foot mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, has sold for $20 million, according to Homes of the Rich.The home was initially listed for $34 million back in June 2011; even at a steep discount, it’s one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the state.

The house features some insane amenities: There are two salt water pools—one in and one outside, a library, a bowling alley, an indoor full-length basketball court, theatre, elevator, and wine cellar and grotto.

There are eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and two half baths.

The estate sits on 3.18 acres. They don't call it the 'Garden State' for nothing!

Every detail in the two-story living room is done with precision, from the crown moldings to the carvings on the fireplace.

Note the poker table in the bay window.

The fireplace is outfitted with a flatscreen TV.

A massive kitchen with a hidden refrigerator.

Plenty of seating around the island.

The dining room is classy, but resembles grandma's house.

We're not sure what this room is for,

The hand-painted ceiling mural is a nice touch.

We're not sure what to make of this home office.

There are so many different design aesthetics in this house.

This must be the man cave.

Another room, another fireplace.

It's as big as a banquet hall.

Let's take a look upstairs.

The master bedroom has some great mood lighting.

This master bathroom is insane.

This room is fit for a princess.

So is this one.

A plush private theatre.

And a basketball court!

The indoor salt water pool is the size of a hotel pool.

The outdoor Jacuzzi.

There's plenty of greenery on the property.

Here's a look at the house from the back. It almost resembles a castle.

Plenty of places to explore.

Now meet your neighbours.

