2 Passengers Listed On Malaysia Plane Not On Board, Reportedly Had Passports Stolen

REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon A relative (woman in white) of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing March 8, 2014.

Two of the passengers listed on the manifest for the Malaysia Airlines plane that disappeared were not actually on board, according to Reuters, and both had had their passports stolen.

Luigi Maraldi, a 37-year-old Italian, was not on the plane, the Rome Foreign Ministry said. He reportedly had his passport stolen in Thailand last year.

Similarly, an Austrian citizen listed on the manifest was not on board; his passport was stolen two years ago, also in Thailand, an Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters. The only Austrian on the manifest is listed as Christian Kozel, 30.

The Boeing 777 disappeared over the South China Sea on Saturday, and Vietnamese officials say they have found two large oil slicks likely from the plane.

