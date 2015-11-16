This blog totally nails the hilarious differences in how people use their iPhones and other gadgets

“There are only two kinds of people in this world …”
Or at least that’s the premise of 2 Kinds of People, a clever Tumblr blog by Portuguese art designer João Rocha that perfectly captures exactly what those dual personality types are.
Rocha’s blog doesn’t just cover tech topics, but our favourite posts focus on the hilarious ways that people use tech differently. Which kind of person are you?
Rocha tells Business Insider that he aims to highlight the 'innocent differences that set our personalities apart.' Like, if you're the type of person to neatly name your files or not.
Rocha says that each post can take between half an hour or three. His favourite part is reading people's reactions.
Rocha loves when he sees people getting really into the blog, trying to define themselves through each post.
