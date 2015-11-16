This blog totally nails the hilarious differences in how people use their iPhones and other gadgets

Just a few guys taking a selfie. Photo: Getty Images / File

“There are only two kinds of people in this world …”

Or at least that’s the premise of 2 Kinds of People, a clever Tumblr blog by Portuguese art designer João Rocha that perfectly captures exactly what those dual personality types are.

Rocha’s blog doesn’t just cover tech topics, but our favourite posts focus on the hilarious ways that people use tech differently. Which kind of person are you?

Rocha tells Business Insider that he aims to highlight the 'innocent differences that set our personalities apart.' Like, if you're the type of person to neatly name your files or not. João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Do you set your apps free or put them in folders? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Do lingering notifications drive you crazy? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Do you play around or take these things seriously? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Rocha thinks of most of the differences himself, but readers have also suggested hundreds of ideas. João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Do you dig different tabs or different windows? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople How creative do you get with your wi-fi? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Rocha says that each post can take between half an hour or three. His favourite part is reading people's reactions. João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Do you actually eject your flash-drive correctly or do you yank it out? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Old school selfie or selfie stick? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Rocha loves when he sees people getting really into the blog, trying to define themselves through each post. João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Are you ever a hashtag junkie? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople How much consolidation do you do on your desktop? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Do you keep these stickers on or peel them off? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople Sound always off or always on? João Rocha / 2KindsofPeople

