2 intruders passed a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One was apprehended with a weapon but the other remains at large.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 2, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Joint Base Andrews in Maryland went into lockdown Sunday after a vehicle drove through security.

One intruder was apprehended with a weapon, though no shots were fired. The other is still at large.

Joint Base Andrews is the home base for Air Force One, the aircraft that carries the president.

Two people improperly passed through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, prompting a lockdown on the base.

At around 9 p.m., the driver of a vehicle did not listen to security commands given by personnel at the main gate and drove through, according to a press release provided to Insider. After barriers were deployed, stopping the vehicle, two people got out and tried to flee on foot.

One was apprehended by security forces. The press release said the person had a weapon but that no shots had been fired.

The second person is still at large.

“There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown,” the statement said.

Joint Base Andrews is where Air Force One, the aircraft for the president, is deployed.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other cabinet members had just landed at the base at the time of the lockdown, according to Scott Detrow, an NPR White House correspondent who was on the base. A White House official told Detrow that Harris and the others made it safely off the base.

The cabinet members were Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, and EPA administrator Michael Regan.

The White House did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.