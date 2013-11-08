2 Injured After House Explodes In New Jersey

A husband and wife in their mid-60s have sustained serious burn injuries in an apparent house explosion, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Crews are still working to extinguish the fire. They’re not sure what caused the explosion, but it might be attributed to new gas lines recently installed in the neighbourhood, according to ABC in Philadelphia.

ABC reports that more than two dozens neighbours helped to free the couple from the debris.

The house in Cape May County, N.J. looks like it’s been completely decimated:

NBC has another angle of the house after the explosion:

