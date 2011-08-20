GETTING WORSE: Dow Off Over 160, NASDAQ Down 1.7%

Update:



All of the major indices are worsening heading into the final 90 minutes of the trading day.

Dow now off 140.

All-told, a major negative reversal from earlier times, when stocks went up about 1% in the early going.

Original post: Anything could happen in 2 hours, but as it’s going right now, it looks like markets will finish up the week leaving you with that queasy feeling you’ve had over the last several days.

An early (and surprising) rally of over 1% has fizzled totally, and major indices are now selling off notably, with losses over 0.7%.

Banks are once again losers on the downside.

