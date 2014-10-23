Watch What Happens When 2 Guys Disguise McNuggets As Gourmet Snacks And Serve Them To Food Experts

McDonald’s has been taking a lot of heat in the past couple weeks concerning the quality of its food.

But when food experts were unknowingly served McNuggets and Big Macs at a catering conference in The Netherlands, their reactions were surprisingly positive.

Two guys behind the YouTube channel lifehunterstv sliced McDonald’s McNuggets and burgers into bite-sized pieces and served them with toothpicks on a white platter. They told the conference attendees that the food was a sampling from their “high-end” restaurant’s menu.

Here’s what it looked like:

One attendee called the food “nice and firm” and said it has “a good bite.”

Another said, it “rolls around the tongue nicely” and “if it were wine I’d say it’s fine.”

The food was also described as “delicious” and “rich.”

Watch the full video:

