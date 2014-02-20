2 Former Navy SEALs Found Dead Aboard 'Captain Phillips' Ship

REUTERS/Joseph Okanga People look at the U.S. flagged container ship, Maersk Alabama as it sails into the Kenyan coastal sea port of Mombasa, November 22, 2009.

Two former Navy SEALs have been found dead aboard the ship that was featured in the movie “Captain Phillips,” Fox News reports.

The Maersk Alabama was docked near an island northeast of Madagascar. The former SEALs were working as security contractors on the ship.

“Captain Phillips” depicted the 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama off the coast of Somalia.

Seychelles, where the ship was docked Sunday, is near the Horn of Africa, a dangerous passageway for merchant ships, according to Fox.

Police are investigating the deaths, according to CNN. The two SEALs were part of a 24-member crew.

