Two FBI Agents Killed In Virginia Beach Training Accident

Wikipedia

Two agents with the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team were killed in a training accident Friday, AP reports.

An FBI spokesperson told AP the accident occurred off the Virginia Beach coast and they are still investigating.

ABC affiliate WJLA reports the Quantico, Va.-based agents were participating in a training exercise involving “at least one military helicopter.”

After the accident, the two agents were brought to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to WVEC:

It remains unclear when the agents were brought in, or if the hospital had been alerted prior to their arrival.

The Norfolk Medical Examiner’s office has not released a cause of death for the two agents, and further information will likely be unavailable until Monday morning.

The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) was established in 1983 as a federal counter-terrorist unit, similar in structure to law enforcement SWAT teams. They are often deployed to hostage crises and other high-threat situations within the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.